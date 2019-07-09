Terminus : Recognized as Leader in Sixth-Consecutive G2 Quarterly Report

Terminus also ranks in top spots for five other account-based and marketing categories

Terminus, the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, today announces it has claimed the Leader position on G2’s distinguished software customer review site for Account-Based Execution for the sixth consecutive quarter. In addition, Terminus took leading rankings in the categories of Account-Based Reporting, Marketing Account Management and Attribution. It has also been identified as an overall G2 Summer Leader.

“G2 is the gold standard in customer software reviews, holding immense credibility and an honest reflection of customer sentiment,” said Eric Spett, CEO and co-founder of Terminus. “We’re especially proud to earn the Leader distinction because these reviews come directly from our customers. The G2 honors are a wonderful testament to the fact that we’re solving customers’ problems and helping them achieve more success in an evolving B2B marketplace. Ultimately, we’re grateful to work with such amazing customers who are helping to shape our platform every day.”

G2 is known as an incredibly trustworthy review site, requiring the use of a LinkedIn account or verified business email address from reviewers in order to validate their identity and current employer. By going to great lengths to authenticate reviewers’ credibility and ensure there are no monetary incentives for leaving reviews, customers can have full confidence in the ratings and comments on the site. G2 also gives reviewers the ability to give in-depth feedback about their likes, dislikes, recommendations to peers and examples of how they use the platform, so other users considering a software product can be fully informed before making an investment.

Founded in 2014, Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement. We help our customers transform B2B marketing by focusing sales and marketing resources on the best-fit, most likely to buy segments of their addressable market. Our platform empowers marketing teams to easily build, operate and measure scalable account-based initiatives that drive quality growth. We serve hundreds of B2B organizations such as Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M and CA Technologies to provide the technology and expertise that produce exceptional results.

