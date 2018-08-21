Termite Bait Systems Market by Termite Type, Station Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Termite
Bait Systems Market by Termite Type (Subterranean, Dampwood, Drywood),
Station Type (In-Ground, Above-Ground), Application (Commercial &
Industrial, Residential, Agriculture & Livestock Farms), and Region -
Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The termite bait systems market is estimated to be USD 260.8 million in
2018 and is projected to reach USD 342.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of
5.60% from 2018.
The termite bait systems market is projected to grow at a steady rate
due to factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly
termite control products along with climate change. The major factors
restraining the growth of the termite bait systems market are the high
initial investment, lack of awareness, and low adoption rate, especially
in the developing countries.
Subterranean termites are the most prevalent termites as compared to
other termite types. These termites cause major property damage,
globally. Use of in-ground termite bait stations is one of the most
common methods, especially in the developed countries where there are
restrictions in using various toxic termiticides. Additionally, rapid
urbanization is one of the major factors for the increasing prevalence
of subterranean termites.
In the commercial & industrial sector, major infestation is witnessed
caused by subterranean and drywood termites. Subterranean termites
infest commercial areas through an underground infestation, while
drywood termites are present within dry wood structures and gain access
to commercial buildings through gaps or cracks in doors, windows, and
roof vents. Hence, to avoid these infestations, in-ground and
above-ground bait stations are used in the commercial & industrial
sector to manage the termite population. The dominance of the commercial
& industrial segment in the termite bait systems market can be
attributed to the growing need to avoid heavy economic losses caused by
termites in the commercial & industrial sector in offices, manufacturing
units, and retail food chains.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Termite Type
7 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Station Type
8 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Application
9 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Dowdupont
-
BASF
-
Bayer AG
-
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
-
Syngenta
-
Spectrum Brands, Inc.
-
Ensystex
-
Pct International
-
Rentokil Initial Plc
-
Rollins, Inc.
-
The Terminix International Company LP
-
Arrow Exterminators, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xc65p/termite_bait?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005638/en/