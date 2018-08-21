Termite Bait Systems Market by Termite Type, Station Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Termite Bait Systems Market by Termite Type (Subterranean, Dampwood, Drywood), Station Type (In-Ground, Above-Ground), Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Agriculture & Livestock Farms), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The termite bait systems market is estimated to be USD 260.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 342.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2018.

The termite bait systems market is projected to grow at a steady rate due to factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly termite control products along with climate change. The major factors restraining the growth of the termite bait systems market are the high initial investment, lack of awareness, and low adoption rate, especially in the developing countries.

Subterranean termites are the most prevalent termites as compared to other termite types. These termites cause major property damage, globally. Use of in-ground termite bait stations is one of the most common methods, especially in the developed countries where there are restrictions in using various toxic termiticides. Additionally, rapid urbanization is one of the major factors for the increasing prevalence of subterranean termites.

In the commercial & industrial sector, major infestation is witnessed caused by subterranean and drywood termites. Subterranean termites infest commercial areas through an underground infestation, while drywood termites are present within dry wood structures and gain access to commercial buildings through gaps or cracks in doors, windows, and roof vents. Hence, to avoid these infestations, in-ground and above-ground bait stations are used in the commercial & industrial sector to manage the termite population. The dominance of the commercial & industrial segment in the termite bait systems market can be attributed to the growing need to avoid heavy economic losses caused by termites in the commercial & industrial sector in offices, manufacturing units, and retail food chains.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Termite Type

7 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Station Type

8 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Application

9 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Dowdupont

BASF

Bayer AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Ensystex

Pct International

Rentokil Initial Plc

Rollins, Inc.

The Terminix International Company LP

Arrow Exterminators, Inc.

