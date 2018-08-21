Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Termite Bait Systems Market by Termite Type, Station Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:59pm CEST

The "Termite Bait Systems Market by Termite Type (Subterranean, Dampwood, Drywood), Station Type (In-Ground, Above-Ground), Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Agriculture & Livestock Farms), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The termite bait systems market is estimated to be USD 260.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 342.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2018.

The termite bait systems market is projected to grow at a steady rate due to factors such as the rising demand for environment-friendly termite control products along with climate change. The major factors restraining the growth of the termite bait systems market are the high initial investment, lack of awareness, and low adoption rate, especially in the developing countries.

Subterranean termites are the most prevalent termites as compared to other termite types. These termites cause major property damage, globally. Use of in-ground termite bait stations is one of the most common methods, especially in the developed countries where there are restrictions in using various toxic termiticides. Additionally, rapid urbanization is one of the major factors for the increasing prevalence of subterranean termites.

In the commercial & industrial sector, major infestation is witnessed caused by subterranean and drywood termites. Subterranean termites infest commercial areas through an underground infestation, while drywood termites are present within dry wood structures and gain access to commercial buildings through gaps or cracks in doors, windows, and roof vents. Hence, to avoid these infestations, in-ground and above-ground bait stations are used in the commercial & industrial sector to manage the termite population. The dominance of the commercial & industrial segment in the termite bait systems market can be attributed to the growing need to avoid heavy economic losses caused by termites in the commercial & industrial sector in offices, manufacturing units, and retail food chains.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Termite Type

7 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Station Type

8 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Application

9 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Dowdupont
  • BASF
  • Bayer AG
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Syngenta
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • Ensystex
  • Pct International
  • Rentokil Initial Plc
  • Rollins, Inc.
  • The Terminix International Company LP
  • Arrow Exterminators, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xc65p/termite_bait?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23pUber hires CFO after lengthy search, paving way for IPO
RE
09:23pPANISH SHEA & BOYLE LLP : Announces Record Affirmance of $15.3 Million Verdict Against Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District
BU
09:22pWEISSLAW LLP : Investigates Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. Acquisition
PR
09:22pGlobal Thin Film Sensor Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:22pDragonWave Business Operations relaunch with Strategic Shift
GL
09:21pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : Closes $ 5,250,000 Financing
AQ
09:20pBRITISH OUTSOURCER CAPITA POACHES GO-AHEAD CFO : Sky News
RE
09:20pNISSAN MOTOR : Man accused of shooting another driver in road rage incident in Hutto
AQ
09:18pTHE BULL THAT WON'T DIE : S&P 500 back at a record after months on ice
RE
09:18pOHMCONNECT : Google and Nest Make It Official
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
4LUXOFT HOLDING INC : LUXOFT HOLDING INC : Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September ..
5APPLE : Exclusive - Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.