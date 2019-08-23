Terms for switches in inflation-linked bond SGB IL 3102
0
08/23/2019 | 03:30am EDT
The Swedish National Debt Office offers switch auctions in inflation-linked bond SGB IL 3102 with the aim of decreasing the outstanding volume to around SEK 25 billion before the bond’s time to maturity is shorter than one year. The switch auctions will be held on 20, 23 and 24 September.
The offered bonds in the switch auctions are SGB IL 3112, SGB IL 3109 and SGB IL 3113. Switches versus SGB IL 3112 and SGB IL 3113 will be price risk neutral 1 while the switch versus SGB IL 3109 will be cash neutral2.