TerrAvion Partners With Skymatics to Help Alleviate the Pain of Crop Damage

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion, the leading aerial imagery provider for the agricultural industry, is excited to partner with Skymatics, to be their aerial imagery provider for agriculture. Skymatics uses the latest advances in computer vision and machine learning to provide more actionable information to the crop insurance sector. For the agricultural growers and insurers, Skymatics’ product SkyClaim is an automated system that identifies, measures, and reports crop loss using high definition aerial imagery. It is designed to simplify complex image analysis and interpretation tasks for the crop insurance process and has been in use in over 45 countries to date.



“TerrAvion is excited to help Skymatics scale their crop assessment analytics for the insurance process,” says Brandon Udelhofen, VP of Enterprise Sales at TerrAvion. “Skymatics delivers tremendous value to their clients.”

“Our goal at Skymatics is to bring a greater level of transparency, accuracy, and understanding to the crop insurance process,” says EJ Burrows, CEO, Skymatics. “Partnering with industry leaders like TerrAvion will enable us to use high-quality imagery to continue to grow our offering to farmers and insurers alike.”

TerrAvion is the largest production aerial imagery provider for agriculture, with the flexibility to fly around weather events and deliver high-resolution data that powers Skymatics’ analyses for the insurance and production agriculture sectors. With Skymatics’ analysis in hand, users can effectively evaluate their crop loss and estimate payouts.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About Skymatics: Skymatics focuses on providing clients with insightful and collaborative solutions powered by geospatial data. In the agricultural sector, Skymatics is adding value to the important but often overlooked crop insurance process, providing growers and insurers with a collaborative solution for the assessment and resolution of crop insurance claims. To date, Skymatics has provided analysis to growers and insurers in over 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.skymatics.com.

