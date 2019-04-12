Log in
TerrAvion Promotes Lorraine Fuller to Regional Vice President

04/12/2019 | 05:01am EDT

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With great pleasure, TerrAvion shares the promotion of Lorraine Fuller to Regional Vice President. Lorraine will be working with customers and prospects in the Pacific Northwest to help further advance the use of high-resolution imagery in agriculture to optimize farm efficiency and improve productivity.

Lorraine joined TerrAvion in 2017 in the customer support department. Her insight into customer needs and eagerness to help them quickly propelled her to the customer support manager role. When the opportunity presented itself, Lorraine stepped into the role as Regional Vice President for the Pacific Northwest. Before joining TerrAvion, Lorraine was a field coordinator managing groundwater and soil remediation projects, four-wheel drive and helicopter surveys, and California wildfire debris removal projects.  She has spent several years collecting data in the field and understands the need for reliable technology to make crucial in-field decisions. She is looking forward to spending more time helping crop consultants and growers using high-resolution imagery in precision agronomy to improve farm profitability.

“Ms. Fuller’s promotion reflects TerrAvion’s commitment to excellence,” said Lee Smith, Chief Commercial Officer. “We have a high performing team and recognize individuals for their leadership and contributions. Lorraine exemplifies our company's highest standards of customer focus, and she has made an immediate impact in the Pacific Northwest helping our clients get bottom-line value from our service.”

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

Media contact:
Ria Van Hoef
TerrAvion   
510 399 8796
ria@terravion.com

TerrAvion
1647 Alvarado Street
San Leandro, CA 94577
www.terravion.com

logoTA black text.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
