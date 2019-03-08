Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TerrAvion and FarmLogs Partnership Provides Farmers Access to Low-Cost High-Resolution Aerial Images

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:01am EST

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion announces today a new partnership with FarmLogs, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based farm management software provider. The partnership will allow FarmLogs customers to add high-resolution aerial imagery to their FarmLogs account. With the TerrAvion aerial imagery addition, growers can prioritize their scouting, identify field anomalies and fix problems before they impact yield.

“Farmers are the backbone of our country and to be able to do a good job farming, they need good data”, says Robert Morris, CEO, and Founder of TerrAvion, Inc. “We are excited that FarmLogs realized from the start the importance of growers and works with farmers directly to maximize their profit.  FarmLogs has enabled their growers to have an independent precision ag program through the addition of TerrAvion’s low-cost high-resolution imagery in their direct-to-grower solution.”

“TerrAvion has given us a whole new range of capabilities in remote sensing that allows us to enhance our position as the leading direct to grower remote sensing provider,”  said Jesse Vollmar, CEO of FarmLogs.

FarmLogs is a farm data management platform that allows growers to monitor field conditions, plan and manage crop production, and market their grain. FarmLogs will be offering TerrAvion high-resolution imagery as Premium Aerial Imagery that can be added to any FarmLogs subscription plan through the FarmLogs web app.

FarmLogs Premium Aerial Imagery offers:

  • TerrAvion’s crystal clear, multi-layered images
  • 13-15 flight cycles throughout the growing season
  • Image layers include true color, color infrared, thermal, and NVDI images

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About FarmLogs: FarmLogs is an independent provider of technology solutions for U.S. row crop farms. On a mission to create a more efficient and predictable future for farming, FarmLogs helps over one in five U.S. farms use technology and data to grow and sell row crops more profitably. The company’s powerful, yet simple-to-use digital marketing platform allows growers to visualize their farm’s financial position in real time to make informed marketing decisions that contribute to their bottom line. FarmLogs is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and was founded in 2011 by Jesse Vollmar and Brad Koch. To learn more, visit FarmLogs.com.


Media contact:
Ria Van Hoef                                                              
TerrAvion        
510 399 8796
ria@terravion.com 

logoTA black text.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51aChina's February coal imports tumble on uncertainty over curbs, holiday disruption
RE
12:51aBHP : China's iron ore imports hit 10-month low in February on holiday break
RE
12:51aChina February soybean imports fall to four-year low amid tariffs, flat demand
RE
12:51aChina's February crude imports surge 22 percent; gas imports drop from January
RE
12:49aAXIOM MINING : Supplementary Prospectus
PU
12:49aBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : celebrates #BalanceForBetter at this year's International Women's Day
PU
12:44aASPEN PHARMACARE : encouraging Emerging Market growth
PU
12:41aVilnius Regional Court has rejected the claim of UAB Kroviniu Terminalas regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law
GL
12:40amobilezone once again increases sales and profit
TE
12:39aCHEVRON : Oil prices slide as economic outlook darkens, U.S. supply surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
3Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.