News : Companies
Terramor Homes and Jordan Built Homes Announce Two Model Homes are Now Open in Everly, a New Home Community in Wake Forest from the Mid-200s

07/01/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terramor Homes and Jordan Built Homes are proud to announce that the highly popular Wake Forest community, Everly, has officially opened two brand new model homes, one by each builder.

Terramor Homes built the Annie home plan, which includes three spacious bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. This open concept home features a beautiful kitchen with grey cabinets, glass subway tile backsplash, and quartz countertops. Downstairs also includes a study, dining area and family room with a fireplace, which leads out to the screened porch. Upstairs offers a large loft bonus area, a master suite with a standing shower, a laundry room and two additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

Jordan Built Homes built the Lavender home plan, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home designed for first-floor living. The open-concept main living area features a large kitchen with an island and a painted brick fireplace that anchors the room. A recessed patio is located just off the main living area for privacy and accessibility. The master suite and guest rooms are located on the main floor with large walk-in closets. The second floor features a spacious bonus room and two additional bedrooms.

Conveniently located in growing Franklin County, just minutes from Downtown Wake Forest, Everly features 14 home plans to choose from between the two builders. This new home community offers a trifecta of affordability, open floor plans and the most on-trend design features included. Homes are currently under construction, with several homes ready to move into now. With 54 homesites available in the first phase, there are opportunities to purchase completed homes as well as to build one of the home plans offered. Homes in the Everly community range from 1,560 to 2,500 square feet and offer one- and two-car garage options, as well as upstairs and downstairs master bedrooms. Assigned schools for Everly residents are currently Youngsville Elementary School, Cedar Creek Middle School, and Franklinton High School. Everly is situated in a prime location, convenient to nearby Joyner Park and many dining, shopping and entertainment options in Wake Forest. Our Everly Welcome Home Center is open daily and is located at 1401 Haltwhistle St. in Wake Forest.

Sales for the Everly community will be handled by The Jim Allen Group. For more information and to set an appointment, visit EverlyNC.com, or call Kristy at (919) 217-1000.

About Everly

Conveniently located off Harris Road in Wake Forest, Everly is a new community with beautiful homes offering the latest design features and upgrade options from an award-winning builder team, Terramor Homes and Jordan Built. Just minutes from downtown Wake Forest, Everly offers convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment, while being tucked away in a private setting. These stunning homes are thoughtfully designed for the busy and active lifestyles of every member of the family.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376a765d-fd4c-46bf-ab90-b7c4983c8f7f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ff6685-ce72-4ce5-b3fe-c46eef3ab256

Contact
Kristy Pollard
(919) 217-1000
Kristy.Pollard@terramorhomes.com
Jordan Built Homes Model Home

The Lavender Plan by Jordan Built Homes
Terramor Homes Model Home

The Annie Plan by Terramor Homes

© GlobeNewswire 2019
