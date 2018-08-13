Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Terrorist Infiltration Threat at the Southwest Border

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by the Center for Immigration Studies examines the potential terrorist threat posed by the smuggling of special interest aliens (SIAs) – people coming from a country identified as having possible or established links to terrorism. SIA smuggling networks, which provide routes from the Middle East, South Asia, and North and West Africa, provide terrorists the capability of reaching and entering the U.S. across the Southwest border.

0_int_logo.png


Since SIA immigration traffic is the only kind with a distinct and recognized terrorism threat, its apparent sidelining from the national debate is particularly puzzling. During the last year of the Obama administration, the threat prompted a memo, obtained by the Center and published here for the first time, with orders demanding the "immediate attention" of the nation's most senior immigration and border security leaders to produce an action plan to target "Cross-border Movement of Special Interest Aliens."

The Trump administration has placed little emphasis on this threat, with discussion mostly limited to Spanish-speaking entrants, as opposed to those who speak Arabic, Pashtun, and Urdu.

View the entire report at: https://www.cis.org/Report/Terrorist-Infiltration-Threat-Southwest-Border

Todd Bensman, the Center's senior national security fellow and author of the report, said:

No serious consideration should be given to disbanding ICE without a complete understanding of the important and unheralded counterterrorism work these men and women are doing all over the globe, sight unseen. Nor any longer should national discussion about illegal immigration policy bypass the fact that hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants from the Middle East and other nations where terrorist organizations are active are also among Spanish-speaking migrants. Homeland security professionals who make a living at this have long recognized that this small traffic represents a significant terrorism threat, and those interested in the debate should acknowledge this issue too.

Contact:Marguerite Telford, Director of CommunicationsCenter for Immigration Studiesmrt@cis.org202-466-8185

Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications
Center for Immigration Studies
202-466-8185
mrt@cis.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.08.2018 pbb's profit before taxes for the first half of 2018 rises by 18%, to reach 122 million
PU
07:40aSCOUT24 : hits another quarter of healthy year-on-year revenue and profitability growth and continues success story in the first half of 2018
PU
07:40aELUMEO : publishes Half Year Financial Report 2018 (pdf)
PU
07:40aSALZGITTER : First half of 2018
PU
07:38aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Council pension funds are major investors in tobacco companies
AQ
07:35aSCOUT24 : hits another quarter of healthy year-on-year revenue and profitability growth and continues success story in the first half of 2018
EQ
07:35aMUTARES : brings Dr. Lothar Koniarski and Dr. Axel Müller onto the Supervisory Board
EQ
07:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter Group achieves best half-year result since 2008
EQ
07:31aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : IOTW Ports Micro-Mining Firmware to Espressif Chipset, Plans More High-volume Deployments
AQ
07:31aTELIASONERA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 32 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
2BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
4TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN
5MACROGEN INC : MACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.