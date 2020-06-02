Terso Solutions, Inc. : & Medical Tracking Solutions, Inc. Partner to Launch RFID Surgical Loaner Kit Tracking Solution

MADISON, Wis., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terso Solutions announced today its partnership with Medical Tracking Solutions, Inc. (MTS), developer of the inventory management software iTraycer. Together, Terso and MTS will launch an RFID surgical loaner kit tracking solution to enable visibility for manufacturers and hospitals from warehouse to point of use, and everything in between.

Visibility of any inventory type is essential to manufacturers and hospitals. However, that necessity, along with the level of difficulty, significantly increases when it comes to surgical loaner kits. One surgical loaner kit can contain a multitude of items and will be transferred to multiple locations prior to reaching its destination in a hospital OR. The Terso + MTS pre-integrated RFID enabled surgical loaner kit tracking solution will allow for visibility of both the kit's location and contents, saving manufacturing and hospital personnel valuable money and time.

"The combination of RFID hardware with inventory management software is not a novel idea," said Jonathan Tillman, CEO of MTS. "What is novel is having a pre-integrated, off the shelf solution, using the best in class hardware and software technologies. This solution speeds deployment and significantly reduces the cost to bring loaner operations into the 21st century."

Both Terso and MTS anticipate this partnership having a positive impact on the medical device management landscape, as the RFID surgical loaner kit tracking solution allows for an ease of integration previously not believed possible.

"Our partnership with MTS adds the critical workflow of loaner kit processing and management to the portfolio of solutions we are offering to medical device manufactures," said Joe Pleshek, CEO & President of Terso, "Our goal is to help our customers build an integrated inventory management platform that provides real time visibility of medical devices from the point of product manufacturer to the point of consumption within hospitals. iTraycer software integrated with UHF RFID devices from Terso automates loaner processing, saving time and lowering working capital needs."

For more information on this topic please visit https://www.tersosolutions.com/surgical-loaner-kit-tracking-rfid-inventory-management/

About Medical Tracking Solutions

Medical Tracking Solutions Inc., a team of medical device industry experts, developed iTraycer to meet the day-to-day challenges of medical device companies. The system's multifunctional software facilitates communication and collaboration across the enterprise and enables companies to make critical, fact-based decisions with real-time information. For more information, please contact MTS at 904.607.9419, email support@medicaltracking.com, or visit the website at www.medicaltracking.com.

About Terso Solutions

Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by 15 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-20C to -80C), read points, smart stock rooms, and mobile solutions. Terso has deployed over 3,500 RAIN RFID-enabled sensors worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

