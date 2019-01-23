Log in
Terumo Cardiovascular Group : and Talis Clinical Announce Partnership to Deliver Intelligent, Real-Time Guidances to CVOR and CVICU to Improve Outcomes

01/23/2019 | 01:38pm EST

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Cardiovascular Group, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies, and Talis Clinical, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, today announced a global strategic partnership. Terumo has made a minority interest investment in the Ohio software company and will provide a distribution channel for Talis Clinical's software into cardiovascular operating rooms (CVOR) and intensive care units (CVICU). The partnership allows Talis Clinical to further expand its products into the cardiac care space.

Robert DeRyke, Terumo Cardiovascular Group's President and CEO, has joined the Talis Clinical Board of Directors.

Terumo expects to begin selling Talis' Advanced Clinical Guidance Systems for the CVOR and CVICU in Spring 2019 with a unique application for ECMO management coming later in 2019.

Talis Clinical's Advanced Clinical Guidance System delivers intelligent data through user-created, context-filled clinical and operational guidances that enhance the efficiency of the entire cardiac care team.

"The state-of-the-art software complements Terumo's trusted line of products for perfusion and the cardiovascular operating room," said DeRyke. "I look forward to working with Talis Clinical as both a business partner and board member, to connect clinicians with smart, real-time data that enables the best possible patient care."

"Talis and Terumo both share a similar commitment to safe patient outcomes through confident, engaging clinician workflows," said Gary Colister, President and Founder of Talis Clinical. "Talis' Advanced Clinical Guidance applications improve the collaboration and vigilance of caregivers from the operating room through cardiovascular intensive care units and beyond. My team is thrilled to partner with Terumo to bring our applications to patients throughout the world."  

About Terumo Cardiovascular Group

Terumo Cardiovascular Group manufactures and markets medical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery with an emphasis on cardiopulmonary bypass, intra-operative monitoring and vascular grafting. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with manufacturing operations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. It is one of several subsidiaries of Terumo Corporation of Japan that is focused exclusively on cardiac and vascular specialties. For more information, visit www.terumo-cvgroup.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Tokyo-based Terumo Corporation is one of the world's leading medical device manufacturers with over US$5 billion in sales and operations in more than 160 nations. Founded in 1921, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes world-class medical devices including products for use in interventional procedures, cardiovascular surgery, and transfusion medicine; the company also manufactures a broad array of syringe and hypodermic needle products for hospital and physician office use and also supplies drug delivery/injection devices to pharmaceutical firms. Terumo Corporation's shares are listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (No. 4543, Reuters symbol <4543.T>, or Bloomberg 4543: JP) and is a component of the Nikkei 225, Japan's leading stock index.

About Talis Clinical

Talis Clinical, a leading provider of healthcare software solutions, started over 10 years ago with an initiative to build a perioperative documentation system to support safe anesthesia care. This extensive development moved from documenting complex anesthesia workflows to providing advanced clinical guidances to improve patient care in real-time at the point of care. Today Talis Clinical software solutions have expanded beyond anesthesia to the CVOR and CVICU supporting hospitals across the country.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terumo-cardiovascular-group-and-talis-clinical-announce-partnership-to-deliver-intelligent-real-time-guidances-to-cvor-and-cvicu-to-improve-outcomes-300783081.html

SOURCE Terumo Cardiovascular Group


© PRNewswire 2019
