Tesco : Aramark Appoints Chief Operating Officer

November 22, 2019

Aramark has named Marc Bruno chief operating officer of U.S. food & facilities.

Bruno joined Aramark in 1993 after graduating from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. He has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout his tenure with the company, most recently as chief operating officer for sports, leisure, corrections, facilities, and K-12. In his new position, Bruno will oversee Aramark's eight U.S. food and facilities divisions.

