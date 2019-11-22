Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tesco : Aramark Appoints Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 11:12am EST
News Aramark Appoints Chief Operating Officer November 22, 2019

Accessible by: anyone

Aramark has named Marc Bruno chief operating officer of U.S. food & facilities.

Bruno joined Aramark in 1993 after graduating from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. He has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout his tenure with the company, most recently as chief operating officer for sports, leisure, corrections, facilities, and K-12. In his new position, Bruno will oversee Aramark's eight U.S. food and facilities divisions.

About Aramark
Aramark provides food services, facilities management, and uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities and school districts, stadiums and arenas, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.aramark.com.

Disclaimer

ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 22 November 2019
AQ
11:44aTHREED CAPITAL INC : . Announces Completion of Private Placement to Raise $165,000
AQ
11:43aEYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:42aGUIDELINE GEO PUBL : Amazing discovery of another Viking ship
PU
11:42aKARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES : Final Results for The Year To 31 May 2019
PU
11:42aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : In a first, IBM's computer debater faces off against itself
AQ
11:41a280 CapMarkets Chief Marketing and Corporate Development Officer Silvia Davi and Century 21 Stores Chief Financial and Information Officer Norm Veit Join Tuesday's Children Board of Directors
PR
11:41aIROBOT ROOMBA I7, 980 & 960 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FOR 2019 : Best Early Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
11:40aASCENCIO : Statement of the Statutory Manager - Consolidated results for financial year 2018-2019
AQ
11:39aCommunity associations institute (cai) releases new homeowners guide for holiday & religious displays
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ
5EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group