Tesco : Aramark Appoints Chief Operating Officer

News
Aramark Appoints Chief Operating Officer
November 22, 2019
Accessible by: anyone
Aramark has named Marc Bruno chief operating officer of U.S. food & facilities.
Bruno joined Aramark in 1993 after graduating from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. He has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout his tenure with the company, most recently as chief operating officer for sports, leisure, corrections, facilities, and K-12. In his new position, Bruno will oversee Aramark's eight U.S. food and facilities divisions.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food services, facilities management, and uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities and school districts, stadiums and arenas, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.aramark.com.
Disclaimer
ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 16:11:01 UTC