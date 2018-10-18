Log in
Tesi S p A : Supply Chain Visibility

10/18/2018

- Supply Chain Magazine - 'TESISQUARE® is able to provide end-to-end Supply Chain visibility ensuring accurate, and timely information sharing within the collaborative network'.

Supply Chain Magazine, a leading Dutch magazine in the Supply Chain panorama, dedicates article to the TESISQUARE Platform 6.0, a Supply Chain visibility platform able to orchestrate and manage both inbound and outbound processes, thus supporting customers to build their own collaborative ecosystem. (Dutch only)

Tesi S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
