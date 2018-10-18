Tesi S p A : Supply Chain Visibility

- Supply Chain Magazine - 'TESISQUARE® is able to provide end-to-end Supply Chain visibility ensuring accurate, and timely information sharing within the collaborative network'.

Supply Chain Magazine, a leading Dutch magazine in the Supply Chain panorama, dedicates article to the TESISQUARE Platform 6.0, a Supply Chain visibility platform able to orchestrate and manage both inbound and outbound processes, thus supporting customers to build their own collaborative ecosystem. (Dutch only)