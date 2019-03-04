Tesla, BMW and Nissan Dealerships Ranked Highest by Pied Piper “PSI® for EVs” Study

Tesla dealerships were ranked highest in the newly released 2019 Pied
Piper “PSI® for EVs” U.S. Auto Industry Benchmarking Study,
which measured treatment of electric vehicle (EV) shoppers. BMW and
Nissan dealerships were ranked second and third respectively. For 13
years Pied Piper has used the Prospect Satisfaction Index®
(PSI®) process, which ties “mystery shopping” measurement and
scoring to industry sales success, to measure how effectively
dealerships help shoppers become buyers. For 2019 Pied Piper applied the
same fact-based PSI approach to create PSI for EVs to measure how
effectively each EV brand’s retailers help customers who visit a
dealership.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005019/en/
2019 Pied Piper "PSI for EVs" Industry Benchmarking Study Brand Rankings (Graphic: Business Wire)
Success selling EVs depends upon many of the same salesperson behaviors
that customers find helpful when shopping for traditional automobiles.
However, because EVs rely on technology new to many customers, the
salesperson must also be able to introduce and explain the operation of
EVs and the features and benefits of EV technology.
Compared to the salespeople for other brands, Tesla salespeople were
more likely on average to help customers understand garage charging
options, or to describe how to use national charging networks. BMW
salespeople were more likely to explain EV incentives and rebates, or to
mention how vehicle range changes based upon driving conditions. Nissan
salespeople were more likely to ask how the vehicle would be used to
determine whether the battery range would be adequate, or to describe
one-pedal driving convenience.
Included in the study were brands selling Battery Electric Vehicles
(BEVs) (Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Jaguar, Chevrolet, Honda, Audi, Hyundai and
Kia) or Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) (Volvo, Mitsubishi,
Mini, Chrysler, Toyota, Cadillac, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and
Subaru). Models were chosen from vehicles promoted on manufacturer
websites. Two brands, Audi and Subaru, showed EV models on-line which
were not yet present at their dealerships, so dealerships selling those
vehicles were only able to accept orders.
“Imagine what it would have been like to sell a gas-powered automobile
in the early 1900s,” said Fran O’Hagan, President and CEO of Pied Piper
Management Company LLC. “Customers back then were buying their first
car, and salespeople would have had to explain the basics, such as how
to operate the vehicle or where to find fuel while travelling.”
Similarly, industry research today finds that two-thirds of EV customers
are first-time EV buyers. “EV sales are growing rapidly, and salespeople
today play a critical role helping these new customers understand how EV
technology will benefit them,” said O’Hagan. Pied Piper’s PSI for EVs
study shows that today some brands are much more helpful to EV customers
on average than others.
About Pied Piper Management Company, LLC
Monterey, California company Pied Piper Management Company, LLC was
founded in 2003 to help brands and manufacturers improve the performance
of their retail networks. Go to www.piedpipermc.com.
This press release is provided for editorial use only, and information
contained in this release may not be used for advertising or otherwise
promoting brands mentioned in this release without specific, written
permission from Pied Piper Management Co., LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005019/en/