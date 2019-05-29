Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla CEO urges employees to 'catch up' to hit delivery record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has "a lot of catching up" to do but still can achieve a record quarter, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk wrote in a new email that was reviewed by Reuters.

"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," Musk wrote in the mail.

"Per my earlier email, if we execute well, Q2 will be an all-time record for Tesla vehicle deliveries and an awesome victory!!"

Tesla was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the second quarter, beating the 90,700 it sent to customers in the final quarter of last year, Musk said in an internal email last week.

The company, which has struggled to keep up with Musk's delivery promises, had on average produced 900 Model 3 cars per day last week, according to last week's email, bringing it closer to a target of 7,000 per week.

Musk in the latest email said he will start holding calls with Tesla's delivery teams around the world every two days in order to know "what's needed to accelerate our rate of deliveries."

Demand for Tesla's Model 3 sedan and other cars has moved to the top of investors' list of worries after the company reported slack first-quarter demand against a backdrop of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News website Electrek had earlier reported about Musk's leaked email to the employees.

Tesla's shares closed up nearly 1% at $189.86.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 0.61% 189.86 Delayed Quote.-43.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:38pCanada moves to ratify North American trade deal ahead of visit by U.S. vice president
RE
04:22pEnergy Down on Trade-War, Growth Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:21pNational Strike Paralyzes Argentina Amid Economic Woes
DJ
04:19pCopper Weighed Down by Stronger Dollar
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pTesla CEO urges employees to 'catch up' to hit delivery record
RE
04:14pJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Holds Roundtable to Outline Farm Purchases & Trade Promotion in Agriculture Assistance Package
PU
04:13pDollar rises amid U.S.-China trade worries
RE
04:10pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Slides Further Into Inversion Territory, Heightening Recession Fears
DJ
04:06pTSX falls  1.02 percent to 16,131.47
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
4Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
5DAIMLER AG : OUTSIDE OF TESLA, FUTURE EV SALES IN U.S. MAY BE THIN FOR MOST BRANDS: study

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About