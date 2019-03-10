Tesla, Deutsche, Nvidia: This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 10

#7. Tesla’s new Supercharger
Good news for Tesla drivers. The electric car manufacturer revealed its V3 Supercharger this week, TechCrunch reports. The new Supercharger is able to add up to 75 miles of range in 5 minutes, Tesla says.
The improvements are meant to enable the Supercharger network to serve more than twice as many vehicles per day by the end of 2019 according to the same TechCrunch article.
#6. Deutsche’s informal merger talks
Deutsche Bank AG’s top executives seem to have agreed to informal merger talks with their rival Commerzbank AG. The two biggest banks in Germany explore strategic options after an ongoing decline of their performance and share price, The Wall Street Journal reports.
#5. India’s five-week election
On Sunday, India, the world’s largest democracy, announced a five-week long federal election. Voting will take place from April 11 to May 19 and around 900 million people are eligible to vote, Bloomberg reports.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is battling a decrease in popularity due to concerns about a lack of job creation and rural distress. The country’s decision, however, to target Pakistani terrorist camps could help the ruling party, according to the same Bloomberg article.
#4. Nvidia’s offer to buy Mellanox
Nvidia Corp has made an offer to buy the Israeli chip designer Mellanox, Reuters reports. Nvidia is up against Intel Corp - which already submitted an offer of $6 billion for Mellanox - and is believed to have offered at least 10% more than Intel.
Mellanox, which makes chips and other hardware for data center servers that power cloud computing, said it doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation, according to the same Reuters article.
Neither did Nvidia or Intel.
#3. Oil shale boom keeps rocking crude prices
The US now is the world’s biggest oil producer, surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia, CNBC reports. The US currently produces over 12 million barrels a day and is on track to become a net exporter over the next couple of years.
The consequences of this situation are significant, both for the US and the oil market. The latter has seen large price swings as a result of, among other things, the policies of President Donald Trump and the sanctions on OPEC members Venezuela and Iran, according to the same CNBC article.
#2. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon returns
In last week’s top Tweets
, we mentioned that SpaceX had gotten the approval of NASA to conduct the first orbital launch of its Crew Dragon. A successful mission would be a huge step forward in sending human astronauts to the International Space Station.
Well, they did it!
This week, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule safely returned from its six-day test flight.
#1. Invesco’s blockchain ETF
Invesco is going to launch an ETF that targets companies with the potential to generate earnings from blockchain, the Financial Times reports. Recently there has been a growing interest among asset managers in blockchain technology.
The Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF will start trading on the London Stock Exchange on Monday and initially invest in a portfolio of 48 companies, according to the same Financial Times article.
There you have it, the tenth week of 2019 all captured in Tweets. As always, we’ll continue to track Twitter and bring you the top financial micro-messages from the web. See you back here next Friday.
