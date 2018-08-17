Tesla Model 3 Inverter with SiC Power Module from STMicroelectronics - 2018 Complete Teardown Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Tesla
Pushed by aggressive legislation, CO reduction is one of the key
challenges in the 21st century. The best solution currently available to
the automotive industry is the electrification of vehicles, with
different levels of electrification depending on the strategies of
different car manufacturers. 780,000 battery electric vehicles were
shipped in 2017, a number expected to grow to almost 2.8M by 2022.
Standard inverter power modules integrate silicon IGBTs, but in electric
vehicles the available space in the engine compartment is often so
limited that it is difficult to accommodate a power control unit (PCU).
Thus, it is necessary that the PCU, which controls electric vehicles'
traction motors, has a higher power density and therefore is smaller.
Thanks to higher thermal and electrical performance, SiC is the new
competitor to silicon at high voltages. Nevertheless, high power
densities need high thermal dissipation and thus new packages are needed
to improve device performance. To achieve these targets, manufacturers
have developed different solutions, such as limiting wire bonding or
using overmolded structures to efficiently cool the power semiconductor
chips.
Tesla is the first high-class car manufacturer to integrate a full SiC
power module, in its Model 3. Thanks to its collaboration with
STMicroelectronics the Tesla inverter is composed of 24 1-in-1 power
modules assembled on a pin-fin heatsink.
The module contains two SiC MOSFETs with an innovative die attach
solution and connected directly on the terminals with copper clips and
thermally dissipated by copper baseplates.
The SiC MOSFET is manufactured with the latest STMicroelectronics
technology design, which allows reduction of conduction losses and
switching losses. Based on a complete teardown analysis, the report also
provides an estimation of the production cost of the SiC MOSFET and
package.
Moreover, the report includes a technical and cost comparison with the
Mitsubishi J-Series TP-M power module. It highlights the differences in
design of the packaging and the material solutions adopted by the two
companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
-
Executive Summary
-
Reverse Costing Methodology
-
Thermal Issues and Solutions in Automotive Power Modules
2. Company Profile
3. Physical Analysis
4. Overview of the Physical Analysis
-
Package Analysis
-
Package opening
-
Package cross-section
-
MOSFET Die
-
MOSFET die view and dimensions
-
MOSFET die process
-
MOSFET die cross-section
-
MOSFET die process characteristics
5. Manufacturing Process
-
MOSFET Die Front-End Process
-
MOSFET Fabrication Unit
-
Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit
6. Cost Analysis
-
Overview of the Cost Analysis
-
Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
-
MOSFET Die
-
MOSFET front-end cost
-
MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
-
MOSFET die wafer cost
-
MOSFET die cost
-
Complete Module
-
Packaging cost
-
Final test cost
-
Component cost
7. Price Analysis
-
Estimation of Selling Price
-
Comparison with Mitsubishi J-Series TP-M power module
Companies Mentioned
-
Mitsubishi
-
STMicroelectronics
-
Tesla
