Tesla Price Increase: What Can Companies Learn?

Last week, Tesla, market-leading manufacturer for electric vehicles,
announced a global price increase for the usage of the company’s
fast-charging stations, Superchargers. After receiving indignant
feedback from countless customers, yesterday the US-based company
revised the measure. According to the initial announcement, the new
pricing structure meant an increase of 30 percent on average. For
example, the price in New York was supposed to increase from 0.24 US
dollars per kilowatt hour to 0.32 US dollars/kilowatt hour. In
California, prices were intended to rise from 0.26 U.S. dollars per
kilowatt hour to ranging from 0.32 to 0.36 U.S. dollars per kilowatt
hour. Due to negative customer feedback, Tesla partially revoked this
price increase: The company decided to reduce the Supercharger price
increase by ten percent globally, putting the average price in the US at
0.28 US dollars per kilowatt hour.
Cutting back offerings step-by-step
For some time now, there has been an apparent trend toward this price
increase: Initially, Tesla included free lifetime charging at
Superchargers into the purchase price of its high-end models in order to
boost sales volume. Then, not long ago, the company announced that free
temporary usage would soon be included for some new customers and
models. After this period, every new customer will have to pay a fee for
charging. The general outrage at the additional price increase was
strong enough for the company to make at least a partial retraction.
What went wrong? Apparently, Tesla underestimated its customers’ price
sensitivity. Instead of remaining true to its image of a long-term
visionary, the manufacturer increasingly cut back its offerings and
created the impression of being a typical, profit-orientated company.
Even though the more expensive Superchargers still are an attractive
alternative to charging at home thanks to their fast charging and
flexibility, customers react by instinct, not by reason, when it comes
to paying prices.
Price increases: What companies can do better
Price increases always pose a certain risk – especially when they are
being rolled-out in an extensive way. In fact, Tesla increased prices
differently in individual countries and states, but only to a certain
degree, mostly between 30 and 40 percent. Netflix
deployed its latest price increase in a much cleverer way: The streaming
provider is increasing its prices in small steps and only some markets,
testing the reactions, and integrating the lessons learned into future
strategies. Additionally, they have taken psychological price thresholds
into account.
To avoid a development like Tesla’s, companies should pay more attention
to their pricing model. Don’t go from one extreme (lifelong flat rate)
to the other (strict pay-per-use); rather consider gradations, different
packages, and payment models, like subscription or two-part tariffs
consisting of a fixed rate and usage-based payment. Also, the overall
price levels should be examined regularly and communicated to customers
only with regard to the expected added value. Due to the planned heavy
expansion of Tesla’s Supercharger net and its technical upgrade, as well
as new players entering the market, the company awaits an increasingly
dynamic market environment with fiercer competition.
