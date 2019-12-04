Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tesla : Prisoner numbers remain stable in 2019 (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 08:30pm EST

Prisoner numbers remain stable in 2019


The number of adult prisoners in Australian prisons remained stable in 2019, according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

On 30 June 2019, there were 43,028 prisoners in custody. This represents an increase of less than one per cent from 30 June 2018.

The number of female prisoners decreased 4 per cent (131) while the number of male prisoners increased by less than one per cent (195) since 2018. Males continue to comprise the majority of Australia's prisoner population (92% of total prisoners).

ABS Director of the National Centre of Crime and Justice Statistics, William Milne, said the decrease in the number of female prisoners follows a period of increase. 'The four per cent decrease in the number of female prisoners since last year was the first decrease in eight years,' Mr Milne said.

'Acts intended to cause injury and Illicit drug offences remained the most common offences or charges for prisoners in 2019. The largest increase in prisoner numbers was for Sexual assault and related offences, and the largest decrease was for Unlawful entry with intent.'

Further information, including state and territory data, can be found in Prisoners in Australia, 2019(cat. no. 4517.0), available for free download from the ABS website: https://www.abs.gov.au.

Media notes:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 01:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52pCALGON CARBON : Onex Partners and BPEA Announce Secondary Offering of Clarivate Analytics
AQ
08:46pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive Top-line Results from Pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY Trial of Pimavanserin in Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis at 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Meeting
BU
08:46pAJC Organized the ASEAN Services Trade Forum in Tokyo to Discuss the Emerging Demands for Health and Social Services in ASEAN and Its Investment Opportunities
BU
08:45pEISAI : to Present New Research on Eribulin (Halaven) at 42nd Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
AQ
08:36pOil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
RE
08:31pGlobal Pet Daycare and Lodging Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Through 2023 | Technavio
BU
08:30pTESLA : Prisoner numbers remain stable in 2019 (Media Release)
PU
08:30pTESLA : Retail turnover relatively unchanged in October (Media Release)
PU
08:30pImmunomedics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
08:29pAustralian Defence Force Selects GA-ASI's MQ-9B for Project Air 7003
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
3UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times
5Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group