Tesla : Retail turnover relatively unchanged in October (Media Release)

12/04/2019 | 08:30pm EST

Retail turnover relatively unchanged in October


Australian retail turnover was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent) in October 2019, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures. This follows a rise of 0.2 per cent in September 2019.

'There were falls for clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-0.8 per cent), department stores (-0.8 per cent) and household goods (-0.2 per cent),' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys.

'These falls were offset by rises in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.4 per cent) and food retailing (0.1 per cent). Other retailing was relatively unchanged (0.0 per cent).'

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were mixed results across the states. Victoria (-0.4 per cent), New South Wales (-0.2 per cent), and South Australia (-0.5 per cent) fell, while Queensland (0.4 per cent), Tasmania (1.4 per cent), the Northern Territory (2.3 per cent), Western Australia (0.2 per cent), and the Australian Capital Territory (0.3 per cent) rose in seasonally adjusted terms in October 2019.
The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in October 2019, following a 0.2 per cent rise in September 2019. Compared to October 2018, the trend estimate rose 2.3 per cent.

Online retail turnover contributed 6.5 per cent to total retail turnover in original terms in October 2019. In October 2018, online retail turnover contributed 5.9 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media team on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri) or media@abs.gov.au.
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 01:29:06 UTC
