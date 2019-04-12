Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla begins offering leases for Model 3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:40am EDT
A car carrier trailer carries Tesla Model 3 electric sedans, is seen outside the Tesla factory in Fremont

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Thursday started leasing out its Model 3 sedan in the United States, in a financing option that would increase the electric car maker's customer base.

Tesla said its customers in the United States would be able to lease any Model 3 variant for a small down payment and monthly payments thereafter, but they will not have the option to buy the car at the end of the lease.

Tesla said that it would begin bundling its autopilot software as a standard feature on all cars, raising the base price, and would drop the entry-level Model 3 Standard from online ordering.

As a result, the lowest-priced Model 3 available for order on its online menu in the United States is now the $39,500 Standard Plus, which includes Autopilot.

The company in February had rolled out its long-awaited $35,000 version of the car with great fanfare.

The company also said the Standard variant of Model 3 will now be a software-limited version of the Standard Plus, to simplify production.

As part of the changes to its online ordering, Tesla said the Model 3 Standard variant and the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive will be taken off the online ordering menu but will still be available for order by phone or in stores.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru and Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shreejay Sinha)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aTesla begins offering leases for Model 3
RE
12:39aJapan urges G20 to strengthen global coordination
RE
12:33aAsian shares dip on caution over global growth, U.S. earnings
RE
12:33aAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : Next generation set to take up the National Merino Challenge
PU
12:23aR&I VIEW : Toshiba's LNG Business Sale Becomes Uncertain
PU
12:17aJapan seen hiking sales tax to 10 percent in October, fourth-quarter GDP to contract - Reuters poll
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aWATERNSW : Blue-green algae Red Alert for Murrumbidgee River at Redbank Weir
PU
12:04aMost Southeast Asian stocks fall, investors cautious ahead of China trade data
RE
04/11MALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Kinabalu Capital's Issue 2 Class A/B/C MTN and CP issuances with stable outlook
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
5LYFT INC : LYFT : How Uber and Lyft compare on key financial metrics
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About