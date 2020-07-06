Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is pictured on an electric car at Brussels Motor Show

By Hyunjoo Jin

After surpassing Toyota Motor Corp as the world's most valuable automaker and stunning with forecast-beating deliveries, Tesla Inc has taken time out to poke fun at the company's naysayers - with sales of red satin shorts.

"Limited edition short shorts now available," CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Musk has often taken umbrage at short-sellers and in 2018 sent a box of shorts to hedge fund owner and Tesla short-seller David Einhorn.

The "Short Shorts" on the Tesla shop website feature gold trim and "S3XY" in gold across the back, which also happens to be formed from Tesla model names.

The shorts cost $69.420 (£55.55), the last three digits an apparent reference to Musk's infamous tweet in 2018 that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 per share, with 420 also a code word for marijuana.

That tweet landed him in hot water with the U.S. securities regulator, costing him his position as Tesla chairman.

The Silicon Valley car maker, however, has reason to crow. Its stock has almost tripled in value this year to just over $1,200 per share and it sold more than 90,000 of its electric vehicles in the second quarter, defying a trend of plummeting sales for other automakers hit by coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

"Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace," the product description says, adding: "Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell." It will ship within 2-4 weeks.

Tesla is expected to announce earnings results for April-June quarter this month, with analysts saying the second-quarter deliveries had heightened expectations that it will report four consecutive quarters of profit for the first time in its history.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 7.95% 1208.66 Delayed Quote.188.93%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.53% 5700 End-of-day quote.-9.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.24% 6761 End-of-day quote.-12.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aLondon shares bounce on stimulus, recovery hopes; homebuilders jump
RE
04:14aIZOSTAL S A : Information on the submission of the most advantageous offer for the delivery of DN700 insulated steel pipes under a framework agreement concluded with O.G.P. Gaz-System S.A.
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises by voivodships in the first quarter of 2020
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises in the first quarter 2020
PU
04:08aChina waves the green flag for FX bulls
RE
04:01aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
RE
03:54aFUGRO N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power plant
PU
03:47aSmoore International raises $918 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
03:40aTunisia's Ennahdha party to review stance on government
RE
03:38aMorocco's economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 - planning agency
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group