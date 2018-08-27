Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tesla's German shares fall after CEO Musk drops plan to take company private

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 09:00am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany-listed shares in Tesla fell more than 3 percent in early deals on the Tradegate exchange on Monday, after Chief Executive Elon Musk called off his bid to take the company private.

Musk said late on Friday he would heed shareholder concerns and no longer pursue a $72 billion deal to take the luxury electric carmaker private, abandoning an idea that stunned investors and drew regulatory scrutiny. [nL2N1VG01J]

Tesla shares have been trading well below their level on Aug. 7 when they rallied after Musk announced on Twitter he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 a share, saying funding for the deal was "secured".

Musk and Tesla face a series of investor lawsuits and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the factual accuracy of Musk's tweet.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA 0.85% 322.82 Delayed Quote.3.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Footage from traditional classic car race in Baku
AQ
09:41aSIEMENS : Bentley Systems Strengthen Strategic Alliance
DJ
09:41aGlobal Phase Change Materials (PCMs) Market Overview 2014-2017 & 2017-2023
GL
09:40aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:39aENSYNC : Kailua-Kona sees new businesses, developments coming up
AQ
09:37aNET INSIGHT : 27/08/2018 Net Insight moves into new offices in Stockholm and Florida as part of cultural transformation
PU
09:37aSEATWIRL : Vertical axis turbine potential
PU
09:36aCOUNTRY GARDEN : Mahathir takes aim at Country Garden's giant development in southern Malaysia
RE
09:34aAMERICAN BANK PA : Adult softball scores for Aug. 26
AQ
09:34aLEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : Announces Changes to Board Committees
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes
4METRO : METRO : faces shake-up of shareholder structure
5Mexico, U.S. closing in on NAFTA deal, talks to resume Monday

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.