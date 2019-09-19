Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla's Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: IIHS technician Floyd demonstrates front crash prevention test on Tesla Model 3 at IIHS-HLDI Vehicle Research Center in Ruckersville, Virginia

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's Model 3 electric sedan has earned the top safety rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), becoming the first Tesla to do so.

The IIHS has given the Model 3 its highest rating, top safety pick+. It said the Model 3 earned good ratings across the board for crashworthiness.

The car's structure held up well in the driver-side small overlap front test, IIHS said.

Last month, Tesla said it was launching an insurance service designed to give drivers in California, its biggest market, lower rates because of safety features on its electric vehicles.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has been one of the strongest proponents of the idea that car insurance rates should plummet as driver-assist and self-driving technology become standard.

The company's cars generally rank among the most expensive vehicles to insure due to their high repair costs for components and sensor equipment, according to safety researchers and insurance providers.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aAirbnb says second-quarter revenue topped $1 billion
RE
12:22aTesla's Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:04aBOJ keeps policy steady, signals chance of easing in October
RE
09/18Japan economy minister says ready to help small businesses once US trade deal finalised
RE
09/18Asian shares turn lower on guarded Fed, yen rises after BOJ
RE
09/18Mitsui looks to sell 35% stake in Australian BassGas project
RE
09/18Asian shares turn lower on guarded Fed, yen rises after BOJ
RE
09/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Fed Cuts Rates, BOJ Stays Unchanged
DJ
09/18NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Communiqué on the Decrease Rate of Energy Consumption per 10,000 Yuan of GDP by Region in 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC : CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS : receives offer to be taken private at $120 a ..
2UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
3MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
4DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal
5Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group