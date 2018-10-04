Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla's Musk, ordered to defend fraud settlement, takes aim at SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 11:28pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands on the podium as he attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday mocked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, hours after a federal judge ordered him and the regulator to justify their settlement of securities fraud charges.

"Just want to [sic] that the Shortseller Enrichment Commission is doing incredible work," Musk, a frequent critic of investors betting against the electric car company, wrote on Twitter. "And the name change is so on point!"

The settlement last Saturday was intended to resolve charges that Musk misled investors in tweets on Aug. 7, including that there was "funding secured" to take his Palo Alto, California-based company private at $420 per share.

Musk agreed to pay a $20 million fine, and step aside as Tesla's chairman for three years.

Tesla also accepted a $20 million fine, despite not being charged with fraud.

Musk's latest tweet came less than four hours after U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan ordered him and the SEC to explain by Oct. 11 in a joint letter why their settlement was fair and reasonable and would not hurt the public interest.

The judge said it was her regular practice to request such letters.

Nathan "may want to know why Tesla is paying a fine because the CEO doesn't know when to shut up," said Adam Pritchard, a University of Michigan law professor and former SEC lawyer.

Tesla declined to comment. The SEC did not respond to requests for comment on Nathan's order and Musk's tweet.

Shares of Tesla closed down 4.4 percent at $281.83, and fell another 2.2 percent after market hours following Musk's tweet.

Some judges have complained about being viewed as rubber stamps for SEC settlements.

Among them was Nathan's colleague Jed Rakoff, who had objected to the SEC's decades-old policy of letting some corporate defendants settle without admitting or denying wrongdoing, as Musk did.

But in 2014, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Rakoff's rejection of a $285 million SEC settlement with Citigroup Inc, saying he should have given "significant deference" to the regulator.

The 2nd Circuit has jurisdiction over Nathan's court, and lawyers said prior to Musk's latest tweet that his settlement would likely win approval, though orders such as Nathan's are not too common.

"In and of itself it's not an ominous sign," said Jordan Thomas, a partner at Labaton Sucharow and former SEC lawyer. "The vast majority of settlements like this are approved by courts."

Pritchard said he saw no "serious chance" for Musk's settlement to be rejected based on 2nd Circuit precedent. "This is just a hoop to be jumped through," he said.

The settlement was announced on Sept. 29, two days after Musk was charged.

The case is SEC v Musk, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-08865.

(Reporting by Joanthan Stempel in New York and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel and Sonam Rai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:13aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : to host tour of Fallon wild horse corral
PU
12:13aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : $120,000 in EPA funds to target environmental, public health challenges of waste in AK rural villages
PU
12:03aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Chairman meets Russian Federation Middle East and Africa Special Representative
PU
10/04ECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive Electoral Process Ahead of Presidential Poll in Cameroon, Urging Restraint by All Stakeholders
PU
10/04IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves Implementation Plan to Strengthen its Engagement with Fragile and Conflict-Affected Countries
PU
10/04IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Concludes Visit to Pakistan
PU
10/04U.S. plans to rewrite rules that impede self-driving cars
RE
10/04ARNOLD & PORTER LLP : LMG Life Sciences 2018 Ranks 25 Arnold & Porter Attorneys and 11 Practice Areas, Names Firm as an Inaugural 'Life Cycle Firm'
PU
10/04EPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Awards $120K to Resource Conservation & Development for Northeast Iowa, Inc. to Implement Lead and Radon Mitigation
PU
10/04Tesla's Musk, ordered to defend fraud settlement, takes aim at SEC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'
2ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
3WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. : WSI Industries Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Declare..
4PROLOGIS INC : PROLOGIS : NELSON to Acquire Seattle-based Craft Architects, Launching Nationwide Industrial Pr..
5Clementine Treatment Programs, a Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adolescent Girls, Now Ope..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.