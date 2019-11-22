Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tesla's electric pickup truck flouts convention with angular design and armoured glass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:06am EST
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk stands in front of the cracked windows of company's first electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, after it was unveiled and a metal ball was thrown at the windows, in Los Angeles

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its electric pickup truck with a futuristic angular body in gunmetal grey that looked like an armoured vehicle, as the California company took aim at the heart of Detroit automakers' profits.

With a starting price of $39,900 (£30,892), the Cyber truck is less expensive than initially flagged but its polarising design could limit sales in a segment symbolic of a rugged, practical American lifestyle.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said other versions will be priced at $49,900 and $69,900 with the most expensive offering a range of more than 500 miles (800 km). Production is expected to begin around late 2021.

"We need sustainable energy now. If we don't have a pickup truck, we can't solve it. The top three selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck," he said.

The truck's hulking sharp geometric body was made from stainless steel, set atop massive tires and had windows made from armoured glass.

"It will be a niche product at best and poses no threat in the pickup market as we know it today," wrote Matt DeLorenzo, senior executive editor at automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.

Musk claimed the truck's "ultra-hard" exterior "won't scratch and dent". But the armoured glass window cracked like a spider web when hit with a metal ball during a demonstration. Musk appeared surprised although he noted the glass had not completely broken.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from love to hate.

"I just watched tesla release the #cybertruck and honestly? My life feels complete," wrote @aidan_tenud, while @nateallensnyde wrote "Its nice to see Elon Musk make a cardboard box car he drew in kindergarten,".

Musk earlier tweeted the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co's F-150, along with models by General Motors Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

FORD, GM GEAR UP TOO

Tesla's focus on the high-performance end of the market is only natural given the success of Ford's 450-horsepower F-150 Raptor truck, which launched in 2009 and whose sales have since risen annually, according to Ford spokesman Mike Levine.

While Ford does not disclose Raptor sales, Levine said annual demand is well above 19,000 vehicles and the No. 2 U.S. automaker has never had to offer incentives on the model, which costs in the high $60,000 range. Ford also offers the more expensive F-150 Limited, its most powerful and luxurious pickup.

Ford and GM are also gearing up to challenge Tesla more directly with new offerings like the Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV as well as electric pickups.

Electric pickups and SUVs could help Ford and GM generate the significant EV sales they will need to meet tougher emission standards and EV mandates in California and other states.

The Trump administration is moving to roll back those standards, but electric trucks are a hedge if California prevails.

Demand for full-size electric pickup trucks in the near term may not be huge, however.

Industry tracking firm IHS Markit estimates the electric truck segment - both full- and mid-sized models - will account for about 75,000 sales in 2026, compared with an expected 3 million light trucks overall. The Tesla truck is not part of that estimate.

Ford aims to sell an electric F-series in late 2021, sources familiar with the plans said. It also will offer the Mach E next year as part of its plan to invest $11.5 billion by 2022 to electrify its vehicles.

In April, Ford invested $500 million in startup Rivian, which plans to build its own electric pickup beginning in fall 2020.

GM plans to build a family of premium electric pickup trucks and SUVs, with the first pickup due to go on sale in the fall of 2021. It plans to invest $8 billion by 2023 to develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

By Naomi Tajitsu and Peter Henderson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -3.78% 13.44 End-of-day quote.5.98%
TESLA INC. 0.74% 354.83 Delayed Quote.6.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:36aSUCCESSFUL 2019 SEQUOIA EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP : 42,000 Veolia Employees Choose to Subscribe(*)
BU
02:35aTTL BETEILIGUNGS- UND GRUNDBESITZ-AG : TTL Real Estate GmbH increases stake in DIC Asset AG to more than 3 percent
EQ
02:34aPHILIP MORRIS PAK : recognised by EOBI
AQ
02:34aOIL & GAS DEV XD : OGDCL organises mehfil-e-milad at head office
AQ
02:34aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Pakistan to make fresh attempt for recovering $800m against privatisation of PTCL
AQ
02:34aOIL & GAS DEV XD : Mehfil-e-Milad organized at OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad
AQ
02:34aFAUJI FERT : FFC awarded Gold Medal as Industry Stewardship Champion for 2019 by Int'l Fertilizer Association
AQ
02:34aCarrefour Announces the Success of Its Tender Offer
BU
02:33aNATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY : Britain's Nationwide reports profits fall 33% as spending, competition bite
RE
02:32aECHO ENERGY : Change of Adviser
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
2Tesla's electric pickup truck flouts convention with angular design and armored glass
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4Oil slips from two-month high on qualms about U.S.-China trade deal
5China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group