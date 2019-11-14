Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla sedans regain recommended status in Consumer Reports survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model S vehicle is displayed at the Tesla store in Sydney, Australia

Tesla Inc's Model 3 and S sedans both regained "recommended" status in Consumer Reports magazine's annual reliability survey, allowing the electric carmaker's overall standing to rise slightly.

Tesla's ranking improved four spots to No. 23 out of 30 brands in the U.S. market as it worked to resolve production problems with the Model 3, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports. Both the Model 3 and S raised their reliability ratings to "average."

"People really like their cars," he said of Tesla owners. "Hopefully, if that frantic rate of change can slow down a bit, they can maintain reliability."

Tesla has touted the popularity of the Model S, listed in the top ranks of a different Consumer Reports survey, on owner satisfaction, every year since 2013 when the carmaker was first included.

Fisher cautioned he expected Tesla's reliability to remain fluid given its inconsistent track record.

Tesla's Model X SUV still ranks among the least reliable models, according to the annual survey released on Thursday.(CR.org/reliability)

The poll predicts which new cars will give owners fewer or more problems, based on data collected for more than 400,000 vehicles. Its scorecard is influential among consumers and industry executives.

Reliability rankings tend to suffer when automakers offer new or redesigned models, which dragged down Volkswagen AG namesake and Audi brands. The VW brand slid nine spots to No. 27, while Audi fell seven spots to No. 14.

Brands with no major changes to their lineups, such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Dodge and Chrysler, made significant gains. Dodge was the highest ranked U.S. brand at No. 8, making the biggest gain of 13 spots. Chrysler rose seven spots to No. 19, while Jeep finished at No. 26.

Ford Motor Co's Lincoln and Ford brands were No. 15 and 16, while General Motors Co's Buick, GMC, Chevrolet and Cadillac brands ranked No. 18, 22, 25 and last at 30, respectively.

The reliability of full-sized pickups, the most popular vehicles in the U.S. market, was weak. Ford's F-150 and FCA's Ram trucks were rated "well below average," while GM's pickups - the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra - both had "below average" reliability.

Toyota Motor Corp's Lexus luxury brand finished atop the survey, followed by Mazda Motor Corp and the Toyota brand.

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.07% 14.506 End-of-day quote.15.79%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.50% 1000 End-of-day quote.-9.01%
TESLA INC. 1.46% 350.62 Delayed Quote.4.00%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.09% 7889 End-of-day quote.27.65%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.60% 179.92 Delayed Quote.30.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pGerman ministry denies report it is planning corporate tax reform
RE
01:34pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism 'tribalism' in spat with billionaires
RE
01:34pNew York Fed's Williams Backs Keeping Rates Steady -- Update
DJ
01:27pFed not focused on daily ups, downs of trade deal - Williams
RE
01:25pU S TRAVEL ASSOCIATION : Travel Community Praises Subcommittee Passage of Brand USA
PU
01:20pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Extreme poverty and inequality among Africa's top challenges, ECA's Ruzvidzo says
PU
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pCOMMISSION FOR COMMUNICATIONS REGULATION : How to update your directory listing & help prevent unwanted marketing calls
PU
01:10pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group