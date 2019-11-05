Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tesla settles with Walmart over solar panel installations, fires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 12:17pm EST
A Tesla store is shown at the shopping mall in San Diego

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc has settled its lawsuit accusing Tesla Inc of negligence in installing solar panels atop hundreds of the retailer's stores and causing at least seven fires.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the companies said they were "pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart" concerning the installations, and looked forward to "a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems."

Walmart had sued Tesla for breach of contract on Aug. 20 in a New York state court in Manhattan, seeking to have its solar panels removed from more than 240 stores.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer said the fires occurred between 2012 and 2018. It voluntarily ended its lawsuit without prejudice, meaning the world's largest retailer could sue again if something goes wrong.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Walmart had no immediate additional comment. Tesla and its respective lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesla, which is better known for its electric cars, acquired the solar business known as Tesla Energy Operations in 2016 when it paid $2.6 billion (£2.02 billion) for the former SolarCity Corp.

Walmart had accused Tesla of "widespread, systematic negligence" and ignoring prudent industry practices by relying on untrained and unsupervised personnel to install and maintain its panels, and prioritizing speed and profit over safety.

Tesla's solar panel market share has been falling, prompting the Palo Alto, California-based company to cut its sales force.

Revenue from Tesla's energy generation and storage operations from January to September fell 7% from a year earlier to $1.1 billion.

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA INC. 0.04% 317.55 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCISCO : How 5G/Wi-Fi 6 will transform multi-access networks in industrial IoT
PU
03:10pEnablence Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of its Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2019
NE
03:08pSafe-haven yen, Swiss franc slide as U.S.-China nears trade deal
RE
03:08pBRIGGS & STRATTON CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pENPRO INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:06pSafe-haven yen, Swiss franc slide as U.S.-China nears trade deal
RE
03:06pAEON GLOBAL HEALTH CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:06pAMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Results Conference Call on the Web
BU
03:06pPUBLICIS GROUPE : wins AXA's advertising creative partnership as well as strategy and media buying in four of its key markets
GL
03:06pPublicis Groupe wins AXA's advertising creative partnership as well as strategy and media buying in four of its key markets
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group