Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla shares fall 5 percent on Wall St scepticism, SEC probe reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sales and service center in Costa Mesa California

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares slipped more than 5 percent to a two-day low on Thursday, wiping out all the gains fuelled by Chief Executive Elon Musk's recent tweet announcing a plan to take the company private.

Shares fell early in the day following Wall Street's sceptical response to Musk's idea of going private and a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was asking Tesla why Musk announced his plans on Twitter and whether his statement was truthful.

The shares fell further on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that the SEC already had been looking at Tesla's public statements, citing two unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

Tesla disclosed in its most recent quarterly report that it has "received requests for information from regulators and governmental authorities," including the SEC. The company did not disclose in its filings the details of those requests or its responses.

Tesla and the SEC declined comment.

Ratings agency Moody's also said on Thursday that Tesla's consideration of going private based on Musk's letter to shareholders published after his tweets on Tuesday was negative for the company's credit outlook.

Tesla's future rests largely on its Model 3 sedan, and it is ramping up production after months of what Musk called "manufacturing hell." It also faces $1.2 billion in convertible debt maturities through March of next year, the ratings agency wrote.

"Although the company's cash generation will improve during the second half of 2018 and over the coming year as Model 3 production improves, we continue to expect that Tesla will need to access the capital markets in order to fund its operating requirements and repay the maturing convertible debt obligations," Moody's wrote.

Wall Street analysts have expressed doubts about the billionaire' s ability to gather enough financial backing to complete a going-private deal.

Tesla shares were trading at $350.69, down about $6 from where they were before Musk's tweet on Tuesday sent them soaring to a near one-year high.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional writing by Peter Henderson; editing by Bill Rigby and Meredith Mazzilli)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -4.83% 352.45 Delayed Quote.18.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50pMONROE COUNTY NY : Dinolfo Cuts Ribbon On New And Improved Gusto Ristorante At Roc Airport
PU
11:40pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Price Index of Goods Used in Residential Construction Holds Steady
PU
11:35pCITT CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL TRADE TRIBUNAL : Hot-rolled carbon steel plate
PU
11:25pCITY OF CLIFTON NJ : PSE&G Work Advisory Friday 8/10/18
PU
11:25pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : President Trump’s False Attacks on California are Inappropriate During Deadly Wildfires
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:10pAGCAST : An Interview with District 4 State Rep. DeAnn Vaught
PU
11:01pTesla shares fall 5 percent on Wall St scepticism, SEC probe reports
RE
11:00pNEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERV : Announces Listening Sessions on Clean Transportation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : 2Q Net Profit Rose; Confirms Outlook
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Stock investors rediscover defensives before trade war deadlines
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk mulls Tesla move
4BOOKING HOLDINGS INC : BOOKING HOLDINGS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : ZURICH INSURANCE : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 19%

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.