Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla showroom in southern UK damaged by 'accidental' fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 01:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Cars are driven past a Tesla showroom in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British firefighters said they had brought a serious fire at a Tesla showroom in southern England under control hours after it broke out on Saturday morning.

The showroom was "well alight" when firefighters were called to the dealership in Crawley but the blaze was brought under control after two hours, said the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service which sent eight fire engines to the incident.

It described the fire as "accidental".

"The cause of the fire is under investigation but was not caused by Tesla cars, chargers or batteries," the fire service said in a statement. "The fire is thought to have started in the storeroom.

It said crews had managed to contain direct fire damage to the building to 25 percent, with a further 25 percent being damaged by heat and smoke.

The fire occurred the day after Tesla announced that it would dismantle its network of showrooms as part of a plan to launch a cheaper version of its Model 3 sedan.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pTrump says strong dollar hurting U.S. competitiveness
RE
01:19pTesla showroom in southern UK damaged by 'accidental' fire
RE
12:44pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : ASA Recognizes Soy Leaders at 2019 Annual Awards Banquet
PU
12:04pPRESS RELEASE : NAWG and the National Wheat Foundation Named New Board Officers at the 2019 Commodity Classic
PU
11:19aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Multinationals have an important role to play in integrating the economies of Eastern Africa
PU
11:14aDEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND PUBLIC DISTRIBUTION OF : Soft loan Scheme for sugar mills
PU
10:54aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government decides to allow one more opportunity to employees of Public Sector Insurance Companies who joined on or before 28th June, 1995
PU
10:15aHow Canada Goosed the Currency Market
DJ
09:44aNOC NATIONAL OIL : and Repsol support special needs education in Obari
PU
07:12aGerman carmakers to invest 60 billion euros in electric cars and automation- VDA
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3AT&T : AT&T : Shapes Up For Entertainment
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
5ENDEAVOR BANK :'s Total Assets Grew 16% in the 4th Quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.