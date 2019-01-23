Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tesla to cut production hours for Model S and X

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 01:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO - A Tesla Model X is photographed alongside a Model S at a Tesla electric car dealership in Sydney

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it is reducing production hours for higher-priced Model S and Model X cars, just days after saying it would cut jobs as the electric carmaker looks to make more affordable versions of the Model 3 sedan.

The shares of the company fell 4.2 percent to $286.09.

Tesla also faces the unenviable choice of raising prices at the risk of losing customers or slashing costs by thousands of dollars per vehicle as the electric vehicle tax break started to phase out from earlier this month.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had said earlier this month that Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S and X to streamline production.

"As a result of this change (layoffs) and because of improving efficiencies in our production lines, we have reduced Model S and X production hours accordingly," a Tesla spokesperson said in an email.

"These changes, along with continuing improvements, give us the flexibility to increase our production capacity in the future as needed."

The company said it will provide more details on the earnings call scheduled for next Wednesday.

A reduction in tax credit added $3,750 to the price of Tesla's electric cars starting Jan. 1. Musk had said the need for lower-priced versions of Model 3 will become even greater from July, when the U.S. tax credit again drops in half.

This would add $1,875 to the car's price tag. The tax credit is set to go away entirely at the end of 2019.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26pBlank-check company IPOs moving ahead despite U.S. government shutdown
RE
02:24pEurope's Political Funk Sets Back Its Economy
DJ
02:22pNew Zealand PM says country is not discriminating against Huawei
RE
02:05pU.S. sanctions on Venezuela would reroute crude, leave refiners short
RE
01:49pTesla to cut production hours for Model S and X
RE
01:37pHuawei executive has strong case against extradition - Canadian envoy
RE
01:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Formal Opening Ceremony of Holocaust Exhibition to be Held at United Nations Headquarters, 28 January
PU
01:26pSandberg says Facebook must earn back trust
RE
01:24pORS CRYPTOHOUND : Uncovered $500 Million Worth of Hidden Ethereum
PR
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.