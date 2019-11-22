Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tesla unveils electric pickup truck, futuristic design ignites controversy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:32am EST
The company logo is pictured on a Tesla Model X electric car in Berlin

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its first electric pickup truck that looked like a futuristic angular armoured vehicle in gunmetal grey, as the California company took aim at the heart of Detroit automakers' profits.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the Cybertruck will have a starting price of $39,900 (£30,892) and production is expected to begin in late 2021.

Other versions will be priced at $49,900 and $69,900 with the most expensive offering a range of more than 500 miles.

"We need sustainable energy now. If we don't have a pickup truck, we can't solve it. The top 3 selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck," he said.

The truck, which Musk claimed "won't scratch and dent", was described as having windows made from armoured glass. But the glass cracked like a spider web when hit with a metal ball during a demonstration. Musk appeared surprised but noted that the glass had not completely broken.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from love to hate of the sharply angled vehicle. "I just watched tesla release the #cybertruck and honestly? My life feels complete," wrote @aidan_tenud, while @nateallensnyde wrote "Its nice to see Elon Musk make a cardboard box car he drew in kindergarten,".

Musk earlier tweeted the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s 007 film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor Co's F-150, along with models by General Motors Co, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The pickup shifts Tesla more toward trucks and SUVs. The automaker has so far sold mostly Model S and Model 3 sedans, but also offers the Model X SUV and starting next year the Model Y compact SUV.

A focus on the high-performance end of the market is only natural given the success of Ford's 450-horsepower F-150 Raptor truck, which launched in 2009 and whose sales have since risen annually, according to Ford spokesman Mike Levine.

While Ford does not disclose Raptor sales, Levine said annual demand is well above 19,000 vehicles and the No. 2 U.S. automaker has never had to offer incentives on the model, which costs in the high $60,000 range. Ford also offers the more expensive F-150 Limited, its most powerful and luxurious pickup.

Ford and GM are also gearing up to challenge Tesla more directly with new offerings like the Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV as well as electric pickups.

Electric pickups and SUVs could help Ford and GM generate the significant EV sales they will need to meet tougher emission standards and EV mandates in California and other states.

The Trump administration is moving to roll back those standards, but electric trucks are a hedge if California prevails.

Demand for full-size electric pickup trucks in the near term may not be huge, however.

Industry tracking firm IHS Markit estimates the electric truck segment - both full- and mid-sized models - will account for about 75,000 sales in 2026, compared with an expected 3 million light trucks overall. The Tesla truck is not part of that estimate.

Ford aims to sell an electric F-series in late 2021, sources familiar with the plans said. It also will offer the Mach E next year as part of its plan to invest $11.5 billion by 2022 to electrify its vehicles.

In April, Ford invested $500 million in startup Rivian, which plans to build its own electric pickup beginning in fall 2020.

GM plans to build a family of premium electric pickup trucks and SUVs, with the first pickup due to go on sale in the fall of 2021. It plans to invest $8 billion by 2023 to develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

By Naomi Tajitsu and Peter Henderson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -3.78% 13.44 End-of-day quote.11.45%
TESLA INC. 0.74% 354.83 Delayed Quote.5.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:00aSika wins swiss technology award
GL
01:00aRoche and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. announce extension of tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
GL
01:00aChina Aims to Restore Most Pork Supply by End-2020
DJ
01:00aCelyad Receives 8.5 Million in Grants and Non-Dilutive Funding by the Walloon Region
GL
12:59aAUTOHOME INC. : Announces Appointments of Co-Presidents and Chief Technology Officer
PR
12:58aAIRASIA BHD : boosts fleet with A321neo
AQ
12:55aOil slips from 2-month high on qualms about U.S.-China trade deal
RE
12:54aTESLA : Unveils Electric Pickup and Targets Detroit Rivals' Profit Engine -- Update
DJ
12:52aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Cybersecurity issues for alternative investment funds
PU
12:45aNew Immune-Boosting Pet Supplement May Add Years to the Life of Your Pet
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
2Asian shares recover from three-week lows but trade deal worries limit gains
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4Oil drops from two-month high on U.S.-China trade talk uncertainty
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : granted license to export 'mass-market' software to Huawei

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group