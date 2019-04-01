Log in
Tesla will pay $31,000 to settle U.S. EPA hazardous waste claims

04/01/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla electric cars are seen in the dealer's showroom in Oslo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will pay a $31,000 penalty and purchase $55,000 in emergency response equipment for a California city under a settlement reached with the Environmental Protection Agency over federal hazardous waste violations at its automotive factory, the government said Monday.

The EPA said in a statement that Tesla will take specific steps to properly manage hazardous wastes at its factory after unannounced inspections in 2017 to its Fremont, California factory. The EPA said Tesla had failed to comply with air emissions standards for equipment leaks and management requirements for generators of hazardous wastes.

Tesla said in a statement that since the 2017 inspections "all gaps identified in the inspection have been resolved by Tesla."

Tesla will provide at least $55,000 worth of emergency response equipment for the city of Fremont Fire Department as part of the settlement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)

