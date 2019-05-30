Tespo :, A Platform For In-Home Nutrition, Launches Nature Made® Multivitamin Pods For Women And Men

DETROIT, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tespo, a home health technology company, today announced that Nature Made-branded Tespo Pods are available for purchase. This milestone furthers Tespo's leadership position as a platform for delivering in-home healthcare and technology that is desired by the best brands across consumer health & wellness, as well as healthcare. The Nature Made Multi for Her and Nature Made Multi for Him Pods are the first products that expand the footprint of the Tespo platform, and are offered alongside Tespo's Personalized and pre-formulated Men's, Women's and Children's vitamin and supplement Pods.Each Nature Made Pod contains a 31-day supply, and is available through a subscription for $36 per month on GetTespo.com.

Tespo Pods deliver premium active ingredients with fewer added fillers. Each Nature Made Multi Pod is formulated to help people fill potential nutrient gaps and support their health. Tespo customers simply place a Pod into the sleekly designed Tespo Connect – a Wi-Fi connected, countertop vitamin dispenser – and an individual serving gets mixed with water to become a small liquid vitamin serving at the push of a button. The Tespo dispenser syncs with an app allowing consumers to earn rewards and drive better adherence in their daily vitamin and supplement routine that will, likely, result in improved health outcomes.

"Our platform merges smart technology capable of delivering a N-of-1 model, with a direct to consumer delivery system of the best, freshest ingredients that people can drink in a cup," said Ted Mills, CEO and Co-founder of Tespo. "We believe we will continue to attract the best brand partnerships, and this is evidenced by Nature Made—the #1 trusted vitamin and supplement brand—coming on board as our inaugural partner."

"Pharmavite is committed to driving innovation in the vitamin industry and launching Nature Made Pods on the Tespo platform is an important part of delivering on that promise," said Tobe Cohen, EVP and Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer at Pharmavite, the makers of Nature Made vitamins. "Tespo is a pioneer in re-imagining how consumers can leverage supplements to lead healthier lives, and we're proud to collaborate with them to offer the highest quality nutrition solutions to people seeking new delivery forms."

About Tespo

Tespo is a home healthcare technology company passionate about improving health outcomes through the lens of patient compliance beginning with personalized nutrition. The company launched in 2016 providing a platform to deliver vitamins and supplements using fresh, clean active ingredients that are easily mixed through their proprietary countertop dispenser. Users can enjoy a good tasting, liquid serving, rather than having to swallow multiple pills each day. Tespo's patented Pod delivery system provides a 31-day supply delivered direct to the consumer by subscription. For more information visit www.GetTespo.com.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a leader in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing high-quality nutrition products and solutions under its Nature Made®, EQUELLE, MegaFood and Innate Response brands. Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives by producing the highest quality products and providing trust and transparency. Based in California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com for more information.

