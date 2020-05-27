Log in
Tesseract Ventures : Launches PRISM to Create Safer Work Environments During COVID-19

05/27/2020 | 10:12am EDT

Wearable tag will enable proximity tracking to ensure employees can get back to work, safely

Tesseract Ventures, a Kansas City-based technology company helping organizations become smarter, better connected and more efficient through next-generation robotics, 21st century software and radically connected platforms, today announced the launch of its new product, Tesseract PRISM™, a wearable robot that can track and document the proximity of individual workers in real time, alerting staff and management of breaches in distancing protocol, creating safer work environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005620/en/

Tesseract PRISM provides a vital link to workers or students when used as location tracking and monitoring solution on job sites, educational institutions, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tesseract PRISM provides a vital link to workers or students when used as location tracking and monitoring solution on job sites, educational institutions, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We recognize how hard essential employees are working right now, and we are proud to be able to provide a technology that can help create safer work environments during this difficult time,” said John Boucard, founder and CEO, Tesseract Ventures. “This product exemplifies our mantra that there is nothing more human than technology and is a great example of what you can expect to see from Tesseract Ventures in the future.”

An integral piece of a larger, cyber-physical worksite-management system, Tesseract PRISM provides a vital link to workers or students when used as a location tracking and monitoring solution on job sites, educational institutions and more. In conjunction with Tesseract PRISM Anchors, each badge can track the proximity of individual workers, allowing operators to assign and maintain safe social distance parameters in a variety of settings, from construction sites and universities to factories, farms, warehouses and more.

Capabilities for this product include:

  • Credentialed worker identification
  • Emergency SOS beaconing
  • Control site access and defined entry and exclusion zones within the job site
  • Assign workgroups, privileges and certifications to individuals
  • Assign personal space requirements and alert when cross-contamination occurs
  • Rugged, site-ready construction
  • RFID compatibility with existing access points

“The capabilities of this product are endless, now and in the future,” said Dave Starr, vice president of research and development, Tesseract Ventures. “Not only is PRISM a vital piece of technology for ensuring workers keep their distance from one another during this pandemic, it was originally designed to benefit industry operators by providing data to help them identify problem zones within a site.”

Tesseract PRISM was ideated in Future Lab, Tesseract Venture’s advanced, multi-disciplinary R&D studio, before being commercialized and built in the company’s Cyber-Physical studio, which focuses on creating products that will define the future of work.

The company’s other two studios are Experiential Entertainment, its multi-disciplinary IP development studio, and Human Things, a studio focused on exploration and bringing ideas to life on the company’s own terms. Through each of its four studios, Tesseract Ventures works to empower businesses and people to be able to defy the boundaries of space and time.

For more information about Tesseract PRISM, visit https://www.tesseractventures.io/covid-19-1.

About Tesseract Ventures

Tesseract Ventures was founded in 2018 by John Boucard, a veteran inventor, engineer and technologist. The company enables businesses to defy the boundaries of space and time through next-generation technologies. Robots, smart spaces, wearables and radically connected platforms are just some of the tools created by Tesseract in its mission to make industries smarter, better connected and more efficient. The company is based in Kansas City, MO - America’s most quietly revolutionary place. For more information, visit www.tesseractventures.io.


© Business Wire 2020
