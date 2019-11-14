Test Preparation Market in India 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Growth | Technavio

The test preparation market in India is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The cut-off or pass percentage has been lowered in several competitive exams. This has significantly increased the competition, prompting students to opt for test preparation courses. In addition, rising consumer spending and improved cost of living have further increased the number of student enrollments in test preparation courses. Vendors operating in the country are making significant investments to develop learning content that can be supported by multiple mobile platforms. With rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses, the growth of the test preparation market will accelerate significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of analytics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Test Preparation Market in India: Increasing Use of Analytics

With the increasing number of student enrollments, there has been a significant rise in data generated with respect to student information, exam types, and previous question papers. To effectively handle such huge amounts of data, coaching centers and service providers are increasingly adopting learning analytics and web analytics. This helps them to assess various parameters such as the strengths and weaknesses, preferences, successes, and learning behavior of learners. The use of analytics also helps predict questions that can be expected in the tests.

“High demand for government service and banking courses and increasing emphasis on mobile-based learning will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Test Preparation Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the test preparation market in India by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams), learning method (offline learning method and online learning method), and end-users (post-secondary test preparation and K-12 test preparation).

The university exams segment led the market in 2017, followed by certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exam segments respectively. During the forecast period, the university exams segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing demand for test preparation courses that cater to fields of management, engineering, and medical studies.

