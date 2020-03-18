Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023 | Growing Adoption of Analytical Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the test preparation market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 8.17 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing adoption of analytical tools has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation
Test Preparation Market in the US is segmented as below:
Product
-
University Exams
-
Certification Exams
-
High School Exams
-
Elementary Exams
-
Other Exams
End-User
Learning Model
Geographic Segmentation
Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our test preparation market in the us report covers the following areas:
-
Test Preparation Market in the US Size
-
Test Preparation Market in the US Trends
-
Test Preparation Market in the US Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising emphasis on private tutoring as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market in the US growth during the next few years.
Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the test preparation market in the US, including some of the vendors such as ArborBridge, Club Z!, Kaplan, Pearson and TPR Education IP Holdings. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the test preparation market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Test Preparation Market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market in the US growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the test preparation market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the test preparation market in the US
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market in the US vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
University exams - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Certification exams - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
High school exams - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Elementary exams - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Other exams - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Market segmentation by end-user
-
Comparison by end-user
-
Higher education - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
K-12 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY LEARNING MODEL
-
Market segmentation by learning model
-
Comparison by learning model
-
Blended - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by learning model
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Technological advances in test preparation services
-
Rising emphasis on private tutoring
-
Increase in M&A activities and number of startups
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
ArborBridge
-
Club Z!
-
Kaplan
-
Pearson
-
TPR Education IP Holdings
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
