Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Test Release of Virtual Graffiti App “Kokorobakari” for Writing Graffiti and Making Donations Using Blockchains - Developed by Profound Design Technology and Saltfish

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:31pm EST

 

Profound Design Technology Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture), which specializes in semiconductor design and the development of blockchain-related apps, and Saltfish Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture) have jointly developed the virtual graffiti app “Kokorobakari” and released it as a test version on the Ethereum test network Ropsten on October 16, 2019. With this app, people can use blockchains to save memories from travel destinations as graffiti and make donations as a “small gift from the heart” in return for all the inspirational moments during their trip. “Kokorobakari” is one kind of application in the category of so-called DApps (Decentralized Applications).

For details on how to use Kokorobakari:
English: https://www.profound-dt.co.jp/kokorobakari_test/Kokorobakari_manual_en.pdf
Japanese: https://www.profound-dt.co.jp/kokorobakari_test/Kokorobakari_manual_jp.pdf

[Arrival of a smartphone app for easily making donations using virtual currency]
The virtual graffiti app “Kokorobakari” is a smartphone app enabling you to leave your great memories of travel destinations semi-permanently on a blockchain and also easily make donations using virtual currency. (However, as this is currently still a trial on the test network, the virtual currency used has no monetary value.)

Kokorobakari saves memories from travel destinations as graffiti together with location information on a blockchain. You can also choose the donation recipient from a list and make a donation of roughly one dollar using virtual currency (Ethereum).

Using a smartphone or PC, you can view the saved graffiti at any time on a map. As the graffiti is saved on a blockchain, your memories will actually remain there semi-permanently, so there is no need to make backup copies of the graffiti. You are also able to set whether or not to disclose your own graffiti to other people.

In addition to writing graffiti at a travel destination, you can also use Kokorobakari to view other travelers’ graffiti. From the comfort of your home, you can view other people’s graffiti from all over the world displayed on a map. Also, for graffiti written in other languages, Kokorobakari will automatically translate the content into the user’s designated language.

Profound Design Technology has obtained a patent in Japan with regard to this virtual graffiti app (Patent no. 6521344).

Profound Design Technology Co., Ltd. website:
https://www.profound-dt.co.jp


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aAD-HOC RELEASE : Interroll announces new Chief Financial Officer
TE
12:33aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Mr Loo Woei Harng as an Executive Director of the Company
PU
12:33aNASDAQ : Georg Jensen A/S today presents the interim Financial Report Jan-Sep 2019
PU
12:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Reconstitution of the Board
PU
12:28aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of a Non-Executive Director
PU
12:27aFrance's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
RE
12:23aREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
12:21aFrance's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3B
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
3China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5GENTING BERHAD : Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group