Test Results Show Lettuce Grown in GrowPods to be Pathogen Free

07/28/2020 | 09:36am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GWPD), developer of GrowPods – innovative controlled environment indoor micro-farms, released test results showing lettuce grown in their systems to be free of dangerous pathogens.

The tests were conducted by Midwest Laboratories in Nebraska, and show zero levels of Salmonella, Listeria, and E.coli.

GP Solutions developed GrowPods so that farmers can grow ultra-pure, contaminant-free food. The company also operates its own units and provides its super clean food to local markets and stores.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 48 million people get sick each year from food. Leafy greens are a chief culprit.

"Leafy greens, such as lettuce, can become contaminated in the field by soil, contaminated water, animals or improperly composted manure," CNN reported. "Vegetables that have come into contact with feces from infected animals are another common source of infection."

USA Today reported, "Lettuce has nothing to keep it safe… It has tons of nooks and crannies for nasty stuff to hide, making leafy greens far more vulnerable than other thinly-skinned, yet solid and easily washed produce, like tomatoes. "It can't be bacteria-free, virus-free, parasite-free," University of Florida food-safety expert Keith Schneider added.

GrowPods are controlled environment micro-farms with a sealed eco-system, purified air and water, and a pest-free environment that can eliminate pathogens. GrowPods offers farmers a high-margin niche to expand into, and gives consumers access to safe, tested, and nutritious "Super Foods."

For more information, call: (855) 247-8054 or visit: www.growpodsolutions.com.

Connect:

Website: www.growpodsolutions.com 

Facebook: facebook.com/GrowPodTechnology

Twitter: @GrowPodSolution

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information that might be considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments, but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/test-results-show-lettuce-grown-in-growpods-to-be-pathogen-free-301101032.html

SOURCE GP Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
