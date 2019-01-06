Test Your Smarts on...Financial Advisers -- Journal Report

By Jane Hodges

Financial advisers who help consumers manage their investment portfolios, protect themselves from risk, make tax-smart decisions and save for major expenses (college, homeownership, retirement) have been around for a while.

But their field is expected to grow by 15% between 2016 and 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And jobs in the profession -- which last year paid a median $90,400 -- are also expected to take on more complexity, as shifts in technology, data transparency and consumers' desire for self-service shift ways of doing business.

How much do you know about financial advisers and their approach to planning? Here's a quiz to test your knowledge.

1. How many Americans work with a financial adviser?

A. 6%

B. 28%

C. 40%

D. 75%

ANSWER: C. Based on the most recent survey data from the CFP Board, an association for certified financial planners, 40% of Americans work with a planner -- up from 28% in 2010.

2. On average, how many times a year do investors consult their advisers in person or by phone?

A. Once

B. Twice

C. Five times

D. Less than annually

ANSWER: C. According to research from Qualtrics, a consumer-behavior consulting firm. Top reasons investors tap advisers are to discuss tax strategies and profit-and-loss scenarios.

3. When did the financial-planning profession launch?

A. 1942

B. 1955

C. 1969

D. 1988

ANSWER: C, according to a history of the profession published by the Journal of Financial Planning.

4. What has changed about the financial-advising industry in recent years?

A. Financial advisers' fiduciary responsibilities for clients have been under debate.

B. Financial advisers must run a "Monte Carlo" analysis on all clients' financial plans.

C. Financial advisers can no longer advise on or sell insurance products.

D. Financial advisers are paid a percentage of clients' estates at death.

ANSWER: A. The nature and degree of client responsibility that accompanies a financial adviser's investment recommendations and strategies is under debate -- with conversations still under way about the extent to which advisers must prove they are putting clients' interests first.

5. What credential isn't common among American financial advisers?

A. CFP

B. RIA

C. CPA

D. MSW

ANSWER: D. Financial advisers may hold registered investment adviser and certified financial planner credentials delineating their abilities and commitment to a code of ethics. Some hold certified professional accountant, business administration, real-estate or insurance brokerage credentials -- possibly because they made a transition into financial advising from those professions, or added the credentials to serve advising clientele. Relatively few financial advisers have a master's of social work.

6. What is the average age of a financial adviser?

A. 38

B. 44

C. 50

D. 62

ANSWER: C. The average financial adviser is 50, old enough to have been through a few economic cycles, according to Ernst & Young research.

7. How are financial advisers paid?

A. They are paid a percentage of your invested assets.

B. They are paid by the hour.

C. They are paid a salary by a financial institution.

D. They are paid commissions on trades or product sales.

ANSWER: Any of the above. A and B are payment models used by fee-only advisers. Larger institutions sometimes pay a salary. Commission-only advisers do exist but may have conflicts. Advisers typically use only one or two payment structures.

8. Which mutual-fund companies offer financial advice to investors with as little as $0?

A. Vanguard

B. Fidelity

C. Schwab

D. TD Ameritrade

ANSWER: B. You don't need any money in an account to get robo advice from Fidelity. You just need to create an account. At Schwab and TD Ameritrade, you need at least $5,000 to tap robo advising. At Schwab you can talk to human advisers once you have $25,000 invested; at Vanguard and Fidelity, $50,000; and at TD Ameritrade, $250,000.

9. What are challenges of relying on so-called robo advisers?

A. High fees

B. Focus on portfolio mix to the exclusion of broader planning concerns

C. Strict emphasis on high-net-worth clientele

D. Technical glitches

ANSWER: B. Robo advisers are often sought (or the only option) for investors with relatively small amounts of invested assets (less than, say, $25,000) who want portfolio guidance or to automate a portfolio approach. Many argue that for investors who have more assets or who are closer to retirement, the human touch is necessary for comprehensive financial-planning services including wills and estates, tax strategy, risk analysis (portfolio allocation, insurance and medical coverage), and timing when and how to draw on retirement savings and other benefits.

10. What level of assets qualifies a person as a "high net worth" investor?

A. More than $5 million

B. More than $1 million

C. $500,000

D. $100,000

ANSWER: B, according to Investopedia. If you have between $100,000 and $1 million, you are merely affluent.

Ms. Hodges is a writer in Seattle. She can be reached at reports@wsj.com.