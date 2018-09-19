TestComplete Adds Artificial Intelligence to Eliminate Common UI Test Automation Issues

SmartBear Announces TestComplete 12.6, Featuring Industry’s First Hybrid Object Recognition Engine with AI that Eliminates Accuracy and Reliability Issues, Making It Fast and Easy to Test Previously Untestable Application Components

SmartBear, the leader in software quality tools for teams, announced TestComplete 12.6, which features a new Hybrid Object Recognition Engine with Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables teams to detect and test previously untestable application components quickly and easily. This release also includes a new Intelligent Recommendation System that provides automatic recommendations to optimize test design and maintenance in real-time. With the latest release of TestComplete, SmartBear has extended its leadership position as the fastest and easiest-to-use UI Test Automation tool in the market.

Organizations today have a broad array of applications that are critical to supporting their business – application types ranging from web, desktop, mobile, packaged, mainframe, and more. Most software teams face significant accuracy and reliability challenges during the testing process that restricts their ability to test all the key components within their business-critical applications, such as charts, mainframe terminals, PDFs, and more, which results in significant business risk. AI provides a major leap forward in terms of being accurate enough to detect previously untestable application components across a wide array of different technologies, but on its own, is not reliable enough to identify complex and dynamic properties. In order to detect and test application components quickly and easily, a hybrid approach is required that seamlessly fuses both AI and Property-based Object Recognition into a single object recognition capability – TestComplete is leading the UI Test Automation tools market by having perfected this hybrid approach.

“I just tried out the new Hybrid Object Recognition Engine with AI in TestComplete, and it worked great,” said Carol Gossman, Sr. QA Automation Engineer at TEAM Software. “We have a few tests that run in a Citrix environment that only give us one big image to work with. Currently, we are limited to using xy coordinates, but with the new AI-powered object recognition in TestComplete, we will now be able to use specific text to move through our App. I like it.”

“As the number, type, and complexity of business-critical applications in most organizations has grown, software teams are facing significant challenges shipping quality software at the pace the business demands,” said Ryan Lloyd, Vice President of Products, Test and Development at SmartBear. “With this release of TestComplete we’ve introduced a level of intelligence not seen before in the UI Test Automation tools market, which will make common accuracy and reliability challenges during the testing process a thing of the past and empower teams to accelerate application delivery while ensuring the highest quality across their application portfolio.”

TestComplete 12.6 also includes support for Angular and React, which empowers teams to test applications built with modern JavaScript frameworks that use custom attributes which often cause object recognition accuracy issues. The Intelligent Recommendation System and support for React and Angular frameworks are included in TestComplete at no additional cost, and the Hybrid Object Recognition Engine with AI is available in the Intelligent Quality Add-On for TestComplete.

To learn more about TestComplete and to view the Artificial Intelligence for Faster and Smarter Software Testing webinar, visit: https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/artificial-intelligence-for-faster-testing/.

