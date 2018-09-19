TestComplete Adds Artificial Intelligence to Eliminate Common UI Test Automation Issues

SmartBear,
the leader in software quality tools for teams, announced TestComplete
12.6, which features a new Hybrid
Object Recognition Engine with Artificial Intelligence (AI) that
enables teams to detect and test previously untestable application
components quickly and easily. This release also includes a new
Intelligent Recommendation System that provides automatic
recommendations to optimize test design and maintenance in real-time.
With the latest release of TestComplete, SmartBear has extended its
leadership position as the fastest and easiest-to-use UI Test Automation
tool in the market.
Organizations today have a broad array of applications that are critical
to supporting their business – application types ranging from web,
desktop, mobile, packaged,
mainframe,
and more. Most software teams face significant accuracy and reliability
challenges during the testing process that restricts their ability to
test all the key components within their business-critical applications,
such as charts, mainframe terminals, PDFs, and more, which results in
significant business risk. AI provides a major leap forward in terms of
being accurate enough to detect previously untestable application
components across a wide array of different technologies, but on its
own, is not reliable enough to identify complex and dynamic properties.
In order to detect and test application components quickly and easily, a
hybrid approach is required that seamlessly fuses both AI and
Property-based Object Recognition into a single object recognition
capability – TestComplete is leading the UI Test Automation tools market
by having perfected this hybrid
approach.
“I just tried out the new Hybrid Object Recognition Engine with AI in
TestComplete, and it worked great,” said Carol
Gossman, Sr. QA Automation Engineer at TEAM Software. “We have a few
tests that run in a Citrix environment that only give us one big image
to work with. Currently, we are limited to using xy coordinates, but
with the new AI-powered object recognition in TestComplete, we will now
be able to use specific text to move through our App. I like it.”
“As the number, type, and complexity of business-critical applications
in most organizations has grown, software teams are facing significant
challenges shipping quality software at the pace the business demands,”
said Ryan
Lloyd, Vice President of Products, Test and Development at
SmartBear. “With this release of TestComplete we’ve introduced a level
of intelligence not seen before in the UI Test Automation tools market,
which will make common accuracy and reliability challenges during the
testing process a thing of the past and empower teams to accelerate
application delivery while ensuring the highest quality across their
application portfolio.”
TestComplete 12.6 also includes support for Angular
and React,
which empowers teams to test applications built with modern JavaScript
frameworks that use custom attributes which often cause object
recognition accuracy issues. The Intelligent Recommendation System and
support for React and Angular frameworks are included in TestComplete at
no additional cost, and the Hybrid Object Recognition Engine with AI is
available in the Intelligent Quality Add-On for TestComplete.
To learn more about TestComplete and to view the Artificial
Intelligence for Faster and Smarter Software Testing webinar, visit: https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/artificial-intelligence-for-faster-testing/.
About SmartBear Software
Supporting more than six million
software professionals and over 22,000 companies in 194 countries,
SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The
company’s products help deliver the highest quality and best performing
software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible
velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and
performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications,
SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member
with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle.
For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com,
or for the SmartBear community, go to: LinkedIn,
Twitter
or Facebook.
