Testa: Taxes are the Root of New Jersey's Problem

Progressive Groups Looking for More, More, More

Senator Michael Testa called the $3 billion tax increase plan promoted this week by a coalition of progressive organizations 'a recipe for disaster.'

Sen. Michael Testa derided a plan to increase taxes by $3 billion, floated this week by liberal organizations. 'Taxes are the problem, not the solution,' he said. (Flickr)

'Trenton has tried and failed to tax our way out of trouble,' said Testa (R-1). 'These liberal groups lust for billions in tax and spending increases that will do irreparable harm to the economy and the quality of life in our state. New Jersey is well known for having some of the highest taxes in the nation. Hard-working families are already stressed to the breaking point.'

Testa noted the groups pushing for more tax revenue share Murphy's thirst for taxpayer dollars. In just two years in the governor's office, Murphy has increased the state budget by 12 percent, spending $4 billion more this year to run the state than the last year of the previous administration.

'Murphy has already proven to be a master at raising taxes. Taxes are the problem, not the solution,' said Testa (R-1). 'The only way to make New Jersey more affordable is with sensible, responsible spending cuts that eliminate bureaucratic waste and abuse. We wouldn't need any tax increases if Murphy would see the light and embrace portions of the bipartisan reforms laid out in the Path to Progress.'

Gathering in Trenton less than a week before Murphy releases his proposed budget for next year, the progressive groups called for increasing income tax, raising the sales tax, and reinstating the estate tax to justify higher state spending.

'High taxes are already driving families out of the state by the tens of thousands,' Testa noted. 'Murphy is out of touch with New Jerseyans who go to work every day only to see more of their money being hijacked to pay for progressive policies.'

The Governor will deliver his Budget Message to the Legislature at the Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 25.