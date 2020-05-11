Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tester: Cut Cattle Market Red Tape, Allow Interstate Meat Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:05pm EDT

As Montana ranchers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today released the first plank of his Rancher Relief Plan, calling on Senate leadership to include his legislation, the bipartisan New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act in the next coronavirus relief package.

The New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act would allow meat and poultry products inspected by Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) approved state Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) programs to be sold across state lines. This would allow Montana ranchers to make better use of state facilities to sell their product, reducing backlogs as hard-hit packing plants get back up and running as well as diversifying and providing stability to the cattle market.

'FSIS and state program directors agree, products processed at state-inspected facilities are already 'at least equal to' federal inspection, or they wouldn't allow the products to be sold at all,'wrote Tester and eight of his colleagues. 'Nor would they allow the inspectors of those products to be utilized by federal inspections. It is time to end this arbitrary regulation restricting the sale of these products within state lines and allow facilities inspected by MPI programs to increase production and sell their product nationwide. Including the New Markets for State Inspected Meat and Poultry Act in future COVID-19 relief legislation is good for producers and consumers.'

State-inspected meat and poultry facilities are required by FSIS to be at least equal to federally inspected processing facilities. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 27 states currently operate MPI programs. Products inspected by state MPI programs are already sold for public consumption, however, they are restricted for sale within the state of inspection.

'It only makes common sense that Montana's state inspected facilities are allowed to sell across state lines,' said Walt Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union. 'They are inspected to the same standard as the USDA plants. It makes no sense that a meat packing plant in Brazil or Africa can sell meat across America but a plant in Montana inspected to the same standard or higher cannot.

Tester's Rancher Relief Plan includes initiatives to help provide certainty to Montana's small and medium sized cow calf operators. These bipartisan initiatives include:

  1. Increasing interstate commerce and diversifying meat production in Montana and neighboring states;
  2. Legislation to ensure fair prices at the farm gate from large packers;
  3. And the first bipartisan Senate push for mandatory Country of Origin Labeling since Congress repealed it in 2015.

Tester is the Senate's only working farmer. In recent weeks, has led the fight to provide certainty for Montana ranchers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, Tester demanded that Attorney General William Barr, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, open an investigation into reports of price fixing in the cattle market in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, after Montana's ranchers recently saw the steepest price decline for cattle in forty years, Tester pushed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to take immediate action to stabilize beef markets.

Senator Tester has been an outspoken critic of Brazilian beef imports after reports that the country was exporting rotten beef and attempting to cover it up with cancer-causing acid products in 2017. Tester led a bipartisan group of 13 of his colleagues in sending a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting that the agency reevaluate the decision to lift the Brazilian beef import ban, which was implemented in 2017.

Read Tester's full letter HERE.

Visit tester.senate.gov/coronavirusresources for a list of resources for Montanans during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disclaimer

Jon Tester published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 23:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pTokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.11 percent
RE
07:55pPRESS RELEASE | MAY 11, 2020 Spending Per Pupil Increased for Sixth Consecutive Year The amount spent per pupil for public elementary and secondary education increased by 3.4% to $12,612 per pupil during the 2018 fiscal year.
PU
07:55pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (Apr.) 
PU
07:55pNEWCREST MINING : supports National Capital District PHA in the fight against COVID-19
PU
07:40pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Global wrap – COVID-19 special edition, May 2020
PU
07:39pBitcoin goes through third 'halving', falls vs U.S. dollar
RE
07:29pBoeing CEO sees passenger levels under 25% in Sept, pain for airlines -NBC interview
RE
07:13pTrump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent
RE
07:11pUK should extend part of furlough scheme to end of year - think tank
RE
07:09pTrump 'not interested' in reopening U.S.-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Shut casinos hit Caesars as COVID-19 puts gambling..
3COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : to notify flyers about full flights after social media back..
5How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group