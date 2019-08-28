Log in
Testicular Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Major Industry Players Profiles | Technavio

08/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

The global testicular cancer drugs market size is poised to grow by USD 421 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005547/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global testicular cancer drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global testicular cancer drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Testicular cancer drugs Market Analysis Report by type (non-seminoma and seminoma) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and segment forecasts, 2019 - 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of combination therapies. In addition, the availability of diagnostic methods for early detection of testicular cancer are anticipated to further boost the growth of the testicular cancer drugs market.

Combined drug therapy is more effective when compared with single-drug therapy, and the survival rate in patients with testicular cancer increased enormously with the use of combination therapies. Researchers have been concentrating on the development of new combination therapies owing to their effectiveness in treating testicular cancer. Thus, the availability of combination therapy will fuel the growth of the testicular cancer drugs market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Five Major Companies in the Testicular Cancer Drugs Market:

Baxter

Baxter owns and operates businesses under various segments such as renal care, acute therapies, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, advanced surgery, and others. The company offers Ifex, which is an anti-cancer drug for the treatment of testicular cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines. The company offers Blenoxane, which is used for the treatment of squamous cell cancers, melanoma, sarcoma, testicular and ovarian cancer, and Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. They also offer Taxol, which is primarily used for the treatment of testicular cancer.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly develops endocrinology, neuroscience, oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular products. The company’s key offering in the market includes Velban, which is used to treat Hodgkin's disease, lymphocytic lymphoma, histiocytic lymphoma, advanced mycosis fungoides, advanced testicular cancer, and Kaposi's sarcoma.

Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, which operates in the fields of internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rare diseases, and consumer health. The company offers Toposar, which is used to treat testicular, bladder, prostate, lung, stomach and uterine cancers.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical owns and operates businesses under two segments including generic medicines and specialty medicines. Under its cancer therapeutics category, the company offers PLATINOL, which is used along with other medications to treat bladder cancer, testicular cancer, or ovarian cancer.

Technavio has segmented the testicular cancer drugs market based on the type (non-seminoma and seminoma), and region.

Testicular Cancer Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Non-seminoma
  • Seminoma

Testicular Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare are:

Corneal Pachymetry Market – Global Corneal Pachymetry Market by product (non-handheld and handheld), application (refractive surgery and glaucoma diagnosis), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Femoral Stems Market – Global Femoral Stems Market by fixture (cementless femoral stems and cemented femoral stems) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
