Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024 | Expanding Application Scope of Drones to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the tethered drones market and it is poised to grow by USD 193.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005318/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tethered drones market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Expanding application scope of drones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, inadequately trained drone pilots might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Tethered Drones Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Defense
  • Telecommunication
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40554

Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tethered drones market report covers the following areas:

  • Tethered Drones Market Size
  • Tethered Drones Market Trends
  • Tethered Drones Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for drones in telecommunications as one of the prime drivers of the tethered drones market growth during the forecast period.

Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the tethered drones market, including some of the vendors such as AeroVironment Inc., Airbus SE, ComSovereign Holding Corp., DRAGONFLY PICTURES Inc., ECA Group, Elistair SAS, FLIR Systems Inc., Hoverfly Technology Inc., Sky Sapience Ltd. and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tethered drones market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist tethered drones market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the tethered drones market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the tethered drones market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tethered drones market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
