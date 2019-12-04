Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tetra Therapeutics : Announces Presentation of Data from Retrospective Population-Based Study of 56 Million Patients at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Meeting (CTAD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Study Shows that TNF Blocking Agents Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis or Psoriasis

Tetra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for patients with cognitive impairment and memory loss, today announced a poster presentation at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Meeting (CTAD) being held in San Diego, from December 4 – 7.

The poster, titled “Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Blocking Agents Reduce Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriasis,” highlights data from a retrospective population-based study of 56 million patients in which inflammatory disease in the body is shown to increase risk for Alzheimer’s disease and that risk can be reduced in these patients by treatment with a TNF blocking drug. The study was conducted in conjunction with Case Western Reserve University.

“Our analysis demonstrates the value of a large, population-based database covering 20% of the entire US population. We find that inflammation in the body increases risk for Alzheimer’s disease across multiple diseases involving the joints, the gut and the skin,” said Mark E. Gurney, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tetra Therapeutics and co-author of the study. “The study further indicates that the risk for Alzheimer’s disease can be reduced in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis by treatment with TNF blocking agents such as etanercept, adalimumab, and infliximab. The results of our retrospective study need to be validated by well-controlled, prospective studies, but offer the hope that Alzheimer’s disease can be prevented in some patients in whom an inflammatory disease is a risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

The study used the de-identified population-level, electronic health records of 56 million unique patients collected by the IBM Watson Health Explorys Cohort Discovery platform from 360 hospitals and 317,000 providers. The study evaluated patients with inflammatory diseases (including rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease). The study examined whether these systemic inflammatory diseases - which in part are mediated by tumor necrosis factor (TNF) - increased the risk for Alzheimer’s disease and whether or not risk could be mitigated by an FDA-approved, TNF blocking biologic drug.

“The study findings are exciting in that we clearly see that TNF blocking agents reduce the risk for co-morbid Alzheimer’s disease in real-world patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis,” said Rong Xu, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences, School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and co-author of the study. “Given that anti-TNF biologics are powerful drugs, we believe further prospective studies are necessary to understand their potential in treating or preventing Alzheimer's disease.”

The analysis compared a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease as an outcome measure in patients who received at least one prescription for a TNF blocking agent (etanercept, adalimumab, and infliximab) or for methotrexate.

Alzheimer's risk was increased in adults with the following diagnoses (all P<0.0001):

  • Rheumatoid arthritis: adjusted OR 2.06 [95% CI 2.02-2.10]
  • Psoriasis: adjusted OR 1.37 [95% CI 1.31-1.42]
  • Ankylosing spondylitis: adjusted OR 1.57 [95% CI 1.39-1.77]
  • Inflammatory bowel disease: adjusted OR 2.46 [95% CI 2.33-2.59]
  • Ulcerative colitis: adjusted OR 1.82 [95% CI 1.74-1.91]
  • Crohn's disease: adjusted OR 2.33 [95% CI 2.22-2.43]

Key findings:

  • Rheumatoid arthritis patients treated with etanercept (adjusted OR 0.34 [95% CI 0.25-0.47]), adalimumab (adjusted OR 0.28 [95% CI 0.19-0.39]), or infliximab (adjusted OR 0.52 [95% CI 0.39-0.69]) had a reduced risk of Alzheimer's. Methotrexate also reduced Alzheimer's disease risk, especially for patients who had a prescription history for both a TNF blocker and methotrexate.
  • Psoriasis patients treated with etanercept (adjusted OR 0.47 [95% CI 0.30-0.73]) or adalimumab (adjusted OR 0.41 [95% CI 0.20-0.76]) also had a reduced risk for Alzheimer's disease.
  • Sex or race did not affect the results, but younger patients showed greater benefit from a TNF blocker than older patients

About Alzheimer’s Disease and Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia. Multiple lines of evidence indicate that TNF may trigger or amplify aberrant microglia signaling in the brain and thereby contribute to AD pathogenesis. Systemic inflammatory diseases affecting the joints, skin and gut are caused in part by the production of TNF by activated macrophages and these diseases can be treated effectively with a TNF blocking agent. Furthermore, systemic TNF can access the brain through receptor-mediated transcytosis. In the brain, elevation of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in cerebrospinal fluid collected from subjects with mild cognitive impairment is associated with progression to AD at 6 months follow up.

About Tetra Therapeutics

Tetra Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic products that will bring clarity of thought to people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Fragile X Syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and other brain disorders. Tetra uses structure-guided drug design to discover mechanistically novel, allosteric inhibitors of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4), an enzyme family that plays key roles in memory formation, learning, neuroinflammation, and traumatic brain injury. Tetra Therapeutics is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For more information, please visit tetratherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pWESTMINSTER RESOURCES : Appoints New Director
PU
07:17pKINDER MORGAN CANADA : KML Reminds its Shareholders to Vote on Transaction with Pembina Before the Deadline
AQ
07:10pALPHABET : Correction to Google CEO Facing Lawmakers Article (Dec. 11, 2018)
DJ
07:10pGoogle Glitch Briefly Takes Down US Airline Websites --Reuters
DJ
07:06pSoCalBio Announces Presenting Companies for 3rd Digital Health Conference
BU
07:05pMICROSOFT : Ministry plans slew of tax, fiscal measures to boost border trade
PU
07:05pMICROSOFT : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07:02pTELUS Corporation announces agreement to acquire Competence Call Center through TELUS International
GL
07:01pBOEING : chief engineer retiring; defended grounded airliner
AQ
07:01pLGI HOMES : Reports November 2019 Home Closings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : John Hamilton Retiring From Boeing --Seattle Times
3UAW union leaders recommend approval of Fiat Chrysler labor deal
4MICROSOFT : Ministry plans slew of tax, fiscal measures to boost border trade
5THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Japan Passage of Trade Deal with U...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group