Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tetragon Financial Group Limited : April 2019 Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 01:56am EDT

LONDON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for April 2019. Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

April 2019 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

 

Yuko Thomas

Investor Relations

ir@tetragoninv.com

Press Inquiries:

 

Prosek Partners

Andy Merrill and Ryan FitzGibbon

+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234

Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

 

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.  The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States.  In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act.  Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetragon-financial-group-limited-april-2019-monthly-factsheet-300859005.html

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05aBIOM'UP : Industry Veteran Dr. Jan Ohrstrom takes on Executive Leadership of Biom'up
EQ
02:04aTHALES : Yamal-601 satellite in orbit
PU
02:04aAMETEK : Reading Alloys Appoints Michael Wilkes as New Product Manager, Powders
PU
02:02aAll Star Minerals Plc - Final Results
PR
02:02aCapital for Colleagues plc - Interim Results
PR
02:02aTetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re Monthly Factsheet
PR
02:02aBANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – financial calendar
AQ
02:02aMKANGO RESOURCES : Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending March 31, 2019
AQ
02:01aBOLIDEN : Change in number of shares and votes in Boliden
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About