Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re Dividend Information

08/08/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Tetragon Financial Group Limited
Dividend information in respect of Q2 2019

08 August 2019

On 30 July 2019, the Board of Directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of U.S. $0.1850 (18.50 cents) per share in respect of the second quarter of 2019. The ex-dividend date is 1 August 2019. The record date is 2 August 2019. Payment of the dividend will take place from 27 August 2019.

Tetragon’s website (www.tetragoninv.com) includes information on Tetragon’s Optional Stock Dividend Plan for those shareholders electing to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares. Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in the form of Tetragon shares by making a dividend share election up to 14 August 2019. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in cash from 27 August 2019.

Cash dividends may be received in Sterling by those shareholders making a dividend currency election up to 14 August 2019. If no election is made, the dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars from 27 August 2019.

The reference price for shares delivered in lieu of cash is U.S. $12.34, resulting in a conversion ratio of one newly issued share for every 66.70 dividend rights held. The reference price is based on the volume-weighted average of the trading prices of a non-voting share on Euronext Amsterdam N.V. for the five-day trading period (treated as a single period) from 1 August to 7 August 2019.

For further information on the Optional Stock Dividend Plan, please refer to the brochure on Tetragon’s website.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon’s investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:

Yuko Thomas
Investor Relations
ir@tetragoninv.com		 Press Inquiries:

Prosek Partners
Andy Merrill and Ryan FitzGibbon
+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234
Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.


© PRNewswire 2019
