Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Statement re: Monthly Factsheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:02am EDT

Tetragon Financial Group Limited April 2020 Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for April 2020. Please click below to access the Monthly Factsheet.

April 2020 Factsheet

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon:
Yuko Thomas
Investor Relations
ir@tetragoninv.com		 Press Inquiries:
Prosek Partners
Pro-tetragon@prosek.com
United States
Andy Merrill and Ryan Fitzgibbon
+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and ext. 234		 United Kingdom
Zara Thornton
+44 (0) 20 8323 0476

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:39aNETEASE : Two Chinese Tech Firms Get Nod for Secondary Listing in Hong Kong -- Update
DJ
02:37aJDE Peet's valued at $17.3 billion in espresso IPO
RE
02:36aB R A I N BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND INFORMATION NETWORK : BRAIN AG achieves solid growth in the first half of the 2019/20 financial year
PU
02:36aJD COM : Makes Strategic Investment in Gome Retail
PU
02:35aINTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION : Financial calendar
AQ
02:35aSIAM CEMENT : Packaging Unit Gets Regulatory Approval for Thai IPO
DJ
02:35aNORATIS AG : Successful market entry: Noratis acquires 358 units in Bavaria
EQ
02:35aB.R.A.I.N. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND INFORMATION NETWORK AG : BRAIN AG achieves solid growth in the first half of the 2019/20 financial year
EQ
02:33aRenault to restructure French factories in high-stakes reboot plan
RE
02:31aTETHYS OIL PUBL : Temporary change in number of shares and votes in Tethys Oil
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group