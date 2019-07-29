Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 4)

NEWS RELEASE

July 29, 2019

Texas Anthrax Situational Update

No. 4

Austin, TX - Since the July 22, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on four new premises. One premises is in southeast Crockett County, one premises is in south Sutton County, one premises is in northwest Uvalde County and one premises is in northeast Val Verde County.

The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.

To date, 14 premises in 5 Texas counties have had 2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating exposed animals and instructed on the proper disposal of affected carcasses, as outlined by TAHC's rules. 2019 Anthrax Confirmations Texas County Confirmation(s) Received 1. Crockett 2 2. Kinney 1 3. Sutton 7 4. Uvalde 3 5. Val Verde 1 Total: 14

It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry

conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.

There is an effective anthrax vaccine available for use in susceptible livestock (includes but is not limited to, swine, equine, sheep, goats, cattle, etc.). TAHC encourages livestock owners to consult with a local veterinary practitioner and consider vaccinating livestock if owners live where anthrax is historically found in Crockett, Uvalde, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties. Producers may order anthrax vaccines directly from the manufacturer.