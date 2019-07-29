Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Texas Animal Health Commission

Andy Schwartz, DVM • Executive Director

P.O. Box l2966 • Austin, Texas 78711 • (800) 550-8242http://www.tahc.texas.gov

For more information contact the Public Information Dept. at 512-719-0750 or at public_info@tahc.texas.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2019

Texas Anthrax Situational Update

No. 4

Austin, TX - Since the July 22, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on four new premises. One premises is in southeast Crockett County, one premises is in south Sutton County, one premises is in northwest Uvalde County and one premises is in northeast Val Verde County.

The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.

To date, 14 premises in 5 Texas counties have had

2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases

animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the

following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and

cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating

exposed animals and instructed on the proper disposal

of affected carcasses, as outlined by TAHC's rules.

2019 Anthrax Confirmations

Texas County

Confirmation(s) Received

1.

Crockett

2

2.

Kinney

1

3.

Sutton

7

4.

Uvalde

3

5.

Val Verde

1

Total:

14

It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry

conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.

There is an effective anthrax vaccine available for use in susceptible livestock (includes but is not limited to, swine, equine, sheep, goats, cattle, etc.). TAHC encourages livestock owners to consult with a local veterinary practitioner and consider vaccinating livestock if owners live where anthrax is historically found in Crockett, Uvalde, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties. Producers may order anthrax vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

After exposure to anthrax, it usually takes three to seven days for animals to show symptoms of anthrax. Once symptoms begin, death will usually occur within 48 hours. Acute fever followed by rapid death with bleeding from body openings are all common signs of anthrax in livestock. Owners of livestock and animals displaying symptoms consistent with anthraxor experiencing death of animals should contact a private veterinary practitioner or a TAHC official.

Producers are encouraged to follow basic sanitation precautions when handling affected livestock or carcasses. It is recommended to wear protective gloves, long sleeve shirts and to wash thoroughly afterward to prevent accidental spread of the bacteria to people. For more information on how anthrax affects humans please visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/idcu/disease/anthrax/information/faqs/.

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides benefits to eligible livestock owners for livestock deaths caused by eligible loss conditions. Anthrax is identified as an eligible disease. For more information about the LIP program visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA- Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2019/livestock_indemnity_program-fact_sheet.pdfor call your local Farm Service Agency.

For more information about Anthrax, visit

www.tahc.texas.gov/news/brochures/TAHCBrochure_Anthrax.pdf.

Past 2019 Anthrax Situational Updates:

TAHC will continue to send weekly updates as long as new cases are confirmed.

###

Disclaimer

Texas Animal Health Commission published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pPound Falls Against Dollar Amid Brexit Fears -- Update
DJ
05:53pMylan stock boost follows long share struggles for company, generics industry
RE
05:30pTEXAS ANIMAL HEALTH COMMISSION : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 4)
PU
05:23pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pTech Down on Trade, Growth Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFinancials Down on Brexit, Fed Nerves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Artic..
5U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group