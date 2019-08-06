Log in
Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 5)

08/06/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Texas Animal Health Commission

Andy Schwartz, DVM • Executive Director

P.O. Box l2966 • Austin, Texas 78711 • (800) 550-8242http://www.tahc.texas.gov

For more information contact the Public Information Dept. at 512-719-0750 or at public_info@tahc.texas.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 6, 2019

Texas Anthrax Situational Update

No. 5

Austin, TX - Since the July 29, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on two new premises in Crockett County and two new Sutton County premises. Anthrax has been previously confirmed in both counties this year.

The newly identified premises are located in the following areas:

  • One premises is in central Crockett County
  • One premises is in east central Crockett County
  • One premises is in northwest Sutton County
  • One premises is in central Sutton County

The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.

To date, 18 premises in 5 Texas counties have had

2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases

animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the

following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and

cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating

exposed animals and have been instructed on the

proper disposal of affected carcasses, as outlined by

TAHC's rules.

2019 Anthrax Confirmations

Texas County

Confirmation(s) Received

1.

Crockett

4

2.

Kinney

1

3.

Sutton

9

4.

Uvalde

3

5.

Val Verde

1

Total:

18

It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after

periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.

There is an effective anthrax vaccine available for use in susceptible livestock (includes but is not limited to, swine, equine, sheep, goats, cattle, etc.). TAHC encourages livestock owners to consult with a local veterinary practitioner and consider vaccinating livestock in areas where anthrax is historically found in Crockett, Uvalde, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties. Producers may order anthrax vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

After exposure to anthrax, it usually takes three to seven days for animals to show symptoms of anthrax. Once symptoms begin, death will usually occur within 48 hours. Acute fever followed by rapid death with bleeding from body openings are all common signs of anthrax in livestock. Owners of livestock and animals displaying symptoms consistent with anthraxor experiencing death of animals should contact a private veterinary practitioner or a TAHC official.

Producers are encouraged to follow basic sanitation precautions when handling affected livestock or carcasses. It is recommended to wear protective gloves, long sleeve shirts and to wash thoroughly afterward to prevent accidental spread of the bacteria to people. For more information on how anthrax affects humans please visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/idcu/disease/anthrax/information/faqs/.

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides benefits to eligible livestock owners for livestock deaths caused by eligible loss conditions. Anthrax is identified as an eligible disease. For more information about the LIP program visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-

Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2019/livestock_indemnity_program-fact_sheet-july_2019.pdfor call your local Farm Service Agency.

For more information about Anthrax, visit

www.tahc.texas.gov/news/brochures/TAHCBrochure_Anthrax.pdf.

Past 2019 Anthrax Situational Updates:

TAHC will continue to send weekly updates as long as new cases are confirmed.

###

Disclaimer

Texas Animal Health Commission published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 17:34:01 UTC
