Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 5)

NEWS RELEASE

Texas Animal Health Commission

Andy Schwartz, DVM • Executive Director

P.O. Box l2966 • Austin, Texas 78711 • (800) 550-8242http://www.tahc.texas.gov

For more information contact the Public Information Dept. at 512-719-0750 or at public_info@tahc.texas.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 6, 2019

Texas Anthrax Situational Update

No. 5

Austin, TX - Since the July 29, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on two new premises in Crockett County and two new Sutton County premises. Anthrax has been previously confirmed in both counties this year.

The newly identified premises are located in the following areas:

One premises is in central Crockett County

One premises is in east central Crockett County

One premises is in northwest Sutton County

One premises is in central Sutton County

The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.

To date, 18 premises in 5 Texas counties have had 2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating exposed animals and have been instructed on the proper disposal of affected carcasses, as outlined by TAHC's rules. 2019 Anthrax Confirmations Texas County Confirmation(s) Received 1. Crockett 4 2. Kinney 1 3. Sutton 9 4. Uvalde 3 5. Val Verde 1 Total: 18

It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after

periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.