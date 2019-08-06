Texas Animal Health Commission : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 5)

NEWS RELEASE
August 6, 2019
Texas Anthrax Situational Update
Austin, TX - Since the July 29, 2019 update, anthrax has been detected on two new premises in Crockett County and two new Sutton County premises. Anthrax has been previously confirmed in both counties this year.
The newly identified premises are located in the following areas:
One premises is in central Crockett County
One premises is in east central Crockett County
One premises is in northwest Sutton County
One premises is in central Sutton County
The Texas Animal Health Commission quarantined the premises after animals tested positive for the reportable disease. Anthrax quarantines are typically lifted 10 days from vaccination or the last death loss.
To date, 18 premises in 5 Texas counties have had
2019 Confirmed Anthrax Cases
animals confirmed with anthrax. Animals include the
following species: antelope, goat, horses, deer and
cattle. Producers have been advised on vaccinating
exposed animals and have been instructed on the
proper disposal of affected carcasses, as outlined by
TAHC's rules.
2019 Anthrax Confirmations
Texas County
Confirmation(s) Received
1.
Crockett
4
2.
Kinney
1
3.
Sutton
9
4.
Uvalde
3
5.
Val Verde
1
Total:
18
It is common to see an increase in anthrax cases after
periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry conditions. During these conditions, animals ingest the anthrax bacteria when they consume contaminated grass and hay, or inhale the spores. Outbreaks usually end when cooler weather arrives.
There is an effective anthrax vaccine available for use in susceptible livestock (includes but is not limited to, swine, equine, sheep, goats, cattle, etc.). TAHC encourages livestock owners to consult with a local veterinary practitioner and consider vaccinating livestock in areas where anthrax is historically found in Crockett, Uvalde, Val Verde, Sutton, Edwards, Kinney and Maverick counties. Producers may order anthrax vaccines directly from the manufacturer.
After exposure to anthrax, it usually takes three to seven days for animals to show symptoms of anthrax. Once symptoms begin, death will usually occur within 48 hours. Acute fever followed by rapid death with bleeding from body openings are all common signs of anthrax in livestock. Owners of livestock and animals displaying symptoms consistent with anthraxor experiencing death of animals should contact a private veterinary practitioner or a TAHC official.
Producers are encouraged to follow basic sanitation precautions when handling affected livestock or carcasses. It is recommended to wear protective gloves, long sleeve shirts and to wash thoroughly afterward to prevent accidental spread of the bacteria to people. For more information on how anthrax affects humans please visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/idcu/disease/anthrax/information/faqs/.
The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides benefits to eligible livestock owners for livestock deaths caused by eligible loss conditions. Anthrax is identified as an eligible disease. For more information about the LIP program visit https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-
Public/usdafiles/FactSheets/2019/livestock_indemnity_program-fact_sheet-july_2019.pdfor call your local Farm Service Agency.
For more information about Anthrax, visit
www.tahc.texas.gov/news/brochures/TAHCBrochure_Anthrax.pdf.
Past 2019 Anthrax Situational Updates:
TAHC will continue to send weekly updates as long as new cases are confirmed.
